The top of the bracket of the championship flight should set up some fireworks.

Defending champ Corey Richmond will take on first timer Logan Liles on Saturday in a quarterfinal matchup that could take all 18 holes and beyond to decide a winner.

The two won their first round matchups in the championship flight on Friday to open up the 87th Chippeways match play tournament at Maysville Country Club.

Richmond defeated Evan Schumacher while Liles knocked off Jon Kosier.

In other first round matchups, Jake O’Mara defeated Taylor Hyatt while Drew Traxel defeated Daulton McDonald, O’Mara and Traxel rounding out the top half of the bracket in quarterfinal play of the championship flight. Traxel is a two-time Chippeways winner.

In the bottom half, Conor Taylor defeated three-time champ Jackson Frame while Tyler Nickol beat Tanner Walton to set up a Taylor-Nickol Saturday quarterfinal matchup.

In ther other bottom half of the bracket matchups, Kevin Lawson defeated Josh Weber while Bradley Litzinger took down Evan Beery for the final other quarterfinal matchup on Saturday.

The losers of Friday’s first round matchups head to the consolation bracket.

The rest of the flight results can be seen below with tee times either listed on page 6 of Saturday’s Ledger Independent or online at maysville-online.com/sports.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Corey Richmond def. Evan Schumacher

Logan Liles def. Jon Kosier

Drew Traxel def. Daulton McDonald

Jake O’Mara def. Taylor Hyatt

Conor Taylor def. Jackson Frame

Tyler Nickol def. Tanner Walton

Kevin Lawson def. Josh Weber

Bradley Litzinger def. Evan Beery

1ST FLIGHT

Rodney Tolle — Bye

Eric Davis def. Keith Pawsat

Travis Rogers def. Joe Traxel

Nathan Cracraft def. Christian Vining

Bryan Walton def. Justin Lang

Jamey High — Bye

Wesley Walton def. John Hoh

Dane Fritts def. Jeff Cracraft

2ND FLIGHT

Lee Bradley def. Zach Durphy

Pat Latham def. Fred Edwards

KR Haggard def. DJ Hodge

Dudley Sewell def. Robert Barton

Chad Haggard def. David Goldman

Ethan Mullins def. Tyler McHugh

Todd Curless def. Clint Ravencraft

Logan Brown def. Stu Lax

3RD FLIGHT

Ethan White def. Steve Chandler

Louie Neff def. Dan Dezarn

Mark Fletcher def. Sam Neeley

Mike Marinaro def. Eddie Outlaw

Sean Neeley def. Hunter High

Joe Weber def. Hunt Thornhill

Brennan Ivory def. Frank Allison

Carl Pawsat def. Bob Grutza

4TH FLIGHT

Al Faris def. Eddie Wenz

Jim Thornhill def. Brian Payne

Billy Riley def. Michael Keeton

Jared Persons def. Doug Hendrickson

Michael Kailen def. Jeff Houchens

Michael Clarke def. Robert Myers

Kevin Wagner def. Vincent Bradley

Gabe Grutza def. Bob Canada

5TH FLIGHT

Drew Lockard def. Rick Lading

Simon Watt def. Joe Thornhill

Alan Harrison def. Steve Silverstein

Jake Wellman def. Ben Potter

Dan Thompson def. Jeremiah Akers

Steve Cummings def. Derek Pleasure

Bill Latham def. Jonathan Caldwell

Tanner Branham def. Michael McGrath

SENIOR FLIGHT (stroke play with handicap)

Randy Anderson — 84 (18 HCP)

Father Bob Hudson — 85 (16 HCP)

Don Wilson — 92 (16 HCP)

Kenny Barbour — 89 (13 HCP)

Bob Vance — 104 (26 HCP)

Tom Everett — 106 (28 HCP)

Ken Pawsat — 102 (18 HCP)