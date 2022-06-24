GOLF
The top of the bracket of the championship flight should set up some fireworks.
Defending champ Corey Richmond will take on first timer Logan Liles on Saturday in a quarterfinal matchup that could take all 18 holes and beyond to decide a winner.
The two won their first round matchups in the championship flight on Friday to open up the 87th Chippeways match play tournament at Maysville Country Club.
Richmond defeated Evan Schumacher while Liles knocked off Jon Kosier.
In other first round matchups, Jake O’Mara defeated Taylor Hyatt while Drew Traxel defeated Daulton McDonald, O’Mara and Traxel rounding out the top half of the bracket in quarterfinal play of the championship flight. Traxel is a two-time Chippeways winner.
In the bottom half, Conor Taylor defeated three-time champ Jackson Frame while Tyler Nickol beat Tanner Walton to set up a Taylor-Nickol Saturday quarterfinal matchup.
In ther other bottom half of the bracket matchups, Kevin Lawson defeated Josh Weber while Bradley Litzinger took down Evan Beery for the final other quarterfinal matchup on Saturday.
The losers of Friday’s first round matchups head to the consolation bracket.
The rest of the flight results can be seen below with tee times either listed on page 6 of Saturday’s Ledger Independent or online at maysville-online.com/sports.
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Corey Richmond def. Evan Schumacher
Logan Liles def. Jon Kosier
Drew Traxel def. Daulton McDonald
Jake O’Mara def. Taylor Hyatt
Conor Taylor def. Jackson Frame
Tyler Nickol def. Tanner Walton
Kevin Lawson def. Josh Weber
Bradley Litzinger def. Evan Beery
1ST FLIGHT
Rodney Tolle — Bye
Eric Davis def. Keith Pawsat
Travis Rogers def. Joe Traxel
Nathan Cracraft def. Christian Vining
Bryan Walton def. Justin Lang
Jamey High — Bye
Wesley Walton def. John Hoh
Dane Fritts def. Jeff Cracraft
2ND FLIGHT
Lee Bradley def. Zach Durphy
Pat Latham def. Fred Edwards
KR Haggard def. DJ Hodge
Dudley Sewell def. Robert Barton
Chad Haggard def. David Goldman
Ethan Mullins def. Tyler McHugh
Todd Curless def. Clint Ravencraft
Logan Brown def. Stu Lax
3RD FLIGHT
Ethan White def. Steve Chandler
Louie Neff def. Dan Dezarn
Mark Fletcher def. Sam Neeley
Mike Marinaro def. Eddie Outlaw
Sean Neeley def. Hunter High
Joe Weber def. Hunt Thornhill
Brennan Ivory def. Frank Allison
Carl Pawsat def. Bob Grutza
4TH FLIGHT
Al Faris def. Eddie Wenz
Jim Thornhill def. Brian Payne
Billy Riley def. Michael Keeton
Jared Persons def. Doug Hendrickson
Michael Kailen def. Jeff Houchens
Michael Clarke def. Robert Myers
Kevin Wagner def. Vincent Bradley
Gabe Grutza def. Bob Canada
5TH FLIGHT
Drew Lockard def. Rick Lading
Simon Watt def. Joe Thornhill
Alan Harrison def. Steve Silverstein
Jake Wellman def. Ben Potter
Dan Thompson def. Jeremiah Akers
Steve Cummings def. Derek Pleasure
Bill Latham def. Jonathan Caldwell
Tanner Branham def. Michael McGrath
SENIOR FLIGHT (stroke play with handicap)
Randy Anderson — 84 (18 HCP)
Father Bob Hudson — 85 (16 HCP)
Don Wilson — 92 (16 HCP)
Kenny Barbour — 89 (13 HCP)
Bob Vance — 104 (26 HCP)
Tom Everett — 106 (28 HCP)
Ken Pawsat — 102 (18 HCP)