1935 — Harold Oldham, Richmond, KY

1936 — W. J. Winburn, Winchester, KY

1937 — C. B. Bennett, Jr., Greenup, KY

1938 — Central KY Open at MCC, No Chippeways

1939 — Lloyd Ramsey, Lexington, KY​

1940 — Lloyd Ramsey, Lexington, KY

1941 — Jack Kirk, Maysville, KY

1942 — John Eversole, Lexington, KY

1943 — Harry Keepers, Maysville, KY

1944 — Tom Dewhurst, Lexington, KY

1945 — Cliff Lenhardt, Louisville, KY

1946 — Ben Owen, Lexington, KY

1947 — Lohn Owens, Jr., Lexington, KY

1948 — Jack Kirk, Maysville, KY

1949 — Robert Thaxton, Winchester, KY

1950 — Buddy Mahan, Winchester, KY

1951 — Gay Brewer, Jr., Lexington, KY

1952 — Gay Brewer, Jr., Lexington, KY

1953 — Hunter Harris, Richmond, KY

1954 — Hunter Harris, Richmond, KY

1955 — William D. Calvert, Maysville, KY

1956 — Tom Whiteway, Cleveland, OH

1957 — Bobby Nichols, Louisville, KY

1958 — Howard Saunders, Gallipolis, OH

1959 — Wally Rose, Lexington, KY

1960 — Johnny Kirk, Maysville, KY

1961 — Johnny Kirk, Maysville, KY

1962 — Wally Rose, Lexington, KY

1963 — Buddy Mahan, Winchester, KY

1964 — Alton McPherson, Lexington, KY

1965 — Alton McPherson, Lexington, KY

1966 — Gary L. Magee, Maysville, KY

1967 — Gary L. Magee, Maysville, KY

1968 — Gary L. Magee, Maysville, KY

1969 — Gary Arnold, Morehead, KY

1970 — Charles Traxel, Maysville, KY

1971 — Wesley Martin, Winchester, KY

1972 — Cole Mahan, Winchester, KY

1973 — James Clapper, Hamilton, OH

1974 — Ross Smith, Maysville, KY

1975 — Bill Goldsmith, Maysville, KY

1976 — Ross Smith, Maysville, KY

1977 — Jeff Krumpleman, Florence, KY

1978 — Wesley Martin, Winchester, KY

1979 — Dr. Robert Curtis, Maysville, KY

1980 — Robert Walton, Maysville, KY

1981 — Stan Bickel, Fort Thomas, KY

1982 — Danny Miller, Lexington, KY

1983 — Bob Curtis, Maysville, KY

1984 — Phillip Dawes, Morehead, KY

1985 — Bart Mahan, Winchester, KY

1986 — Bill Frazier, Maysville, KY

1987 — Bill Dameron, Pikeville, KY

1988 — Joe Traxel, Maysville, KY

1989 — Bob Curtis, Maysville, KY

1990 — Bob Bissett, Columbus, OH

1991 — Chris Roberson, Maysville, KY

1992 — Bob Curtis, Maysville, KY

1993 — David White, Maysville, KY

1994 — Bob McCann, Lexington, KY

1995 — Eric Schumacher, Maysville, KY

1996 — Eric Schumacher, Maysville, KY

1997 — Matt McIntyre, Louisville, KY

1998 — Ben Hensley, Maysville, KY

1999 — Danny Biddle, Paris, KY

2000 — Danny Biddle, Paris, KY

2001 — Robert Walton, Maysville, KY

2002 — Joe Traxel, Maysville, KY

2003 — Mark Blakefield, Maysville, KY

2004 — Mark Blakefield, Maysville, KY

2005 — Mark Blakefield, Maysville, KY

2006 — Bill Omara, Maysville, KY

2007 — Eric Schumacher, Maysville, KY

2008 — Chris Morris, Maysville, KY

2009 — Drew Traxel, Maysville, KY

2010 — Chris Morris, Maysville, KY

2011 — Zack Butler, Lexington, KY

2012 — Troy Grooms, Maysville, KY

2013 — Eric Schumacher, Maysville, KY

2014 — Drew Traxel, Maysville, KY

2015 — Jackson Frame, Maysville, KY

2016 — Eric Schumacher, Maysville, KY

2017 — Jackson Frame, Maysville, KY

2018 — Jackson Frame, Maysville, KY

2019 — Eric Schumacher, Maysville, KY

2020 — Paul Huber, Covington, KY

2021 — Corey Richmond, West Union, OH