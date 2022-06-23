Home Sports Throwback Thursday Sports Throwback Thursday June 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Youth golf instructors Don and Rose Berry with young golfers Kacey Carver, Erica Swisher and Erin Day. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) Youth golf instructors Don and Rose Berry with young golfers Kacey Carver, Erica Swisher and Erin Day. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) View Comments Maysville scattered clouds enter location 28 ° C 29.7 ° 27.2 ° 54 % 3.6kmh 40 % Thu 28 ° Fri 28 ° Sat 32 ° Sun 31 ° Mon 28 °