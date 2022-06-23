History lesson Kentucky Gateway Museum Center’s Saturday Seminar for the month of June, Brigadier General Charles Young, was presented by former Mason County Judge-Executive James “Buddy” Gallenstein. Gallenstein is speaking from General Young’s birthplace near May’s Lick

87th Chippeways tees off Friday The 87th Chippeways gets underway Friday morning at Maysville Country Club and features a full field of seven flights and 104 golfers.

Persecution of Christians goes unabated I watched one of my favorite movies the other night, “Quo Vadis.”

Want to really honor Veterans? Pass a Red Flag law. It’s not uncommon for Pennsylvania’s 253-member General Assembly to shower deserved praise on active and retired members of the U.S, Armed Services, or to solemnly honor those who have fallen in the line of duty.

Throwback Thursday Youth golf instructors Don and Rose Berry with young golfers Kacey Carver, Erica Swisher and Erin Day. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Lincoln names Dean’s List student Haley White of Maysville, was recognized for high academic performance during the spring semester at Lincoln Memorial University and was placed on Spring 2022 Dean’s List.