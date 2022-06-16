Hot, hot, hot How hot it is? Hot enough to melt this Crayon left on the blacktop on Wednesday.

Kiesewetter here Thursday for book signing Its a busy day for downtown Maysville on Thursday as the Burning Caravan band kicks off the Downtown Summer Sounds concert series.

Augusta to dedicate first public art project Augusta’s first large-scale public art project will be dedicated on Monday.

Third annual Commonwealth Cup begins Saturday Interest in the Commonwealth Cup at Laurel Oaks continues to grow.

Condemn the nihilism of abortion-rights activitists They’re fire-bombing pro-life pregnancy clinics. They’re defacing churches. They’re disrupting pro-life marches with threats of violence. And this is their reasoning: “If abortion isn’t safe, neither are you.”

Facebook needs a makeover Meta Platforms, until October 2021 known as Facebook, is in turmoil. Infamous for its commitment to employing H-1B workers, and simultaneously undermining qualified U.S. tech workers’ careers, the Silicon Valley titan is finally getting its just rewards.

Beshear names Mason man to Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Following up on his announcement in late April, Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee that will help advise him on providing access to medical cannabis for Kentuckians suffering from chronic pain and other medical conditions.

MCTC summer camps kick-off with Career Craze Summer camps season at Maysville Community and Technical College kicked off last week with the return of Career Craze to the Maysville Campus.