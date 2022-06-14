Bracken County’s Ella Johnson was named to the Class A second team by the KSCA. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Lewis County’s Kayla Sullivan was named to the Class 2A second team by the KSCA. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Their numbers made them worthy. Their teams results proved they belong among the state’s best.

Lewis County’s Emily Cole and Kayla Sullivan along with Bracken County’s Ella Johnson were recently named to their respective Kentucky Softball Coaches Association All-State teams.

Cole was named the co-2A Player of the Year along with Lexington Catholic’s Abby Hammond.

Cole’s junior season was one for the record books. The Marshall commit went 30-4 in the circle with a 0.83 ERA. Her 431 strikeouts were the ninth most in a single season in fast pitch softball history and cleared 1,000 career strikeouts in the first round of the state tournament against Harrison County. Cole pitched 219.2 innings in 2022, allowed 135 hits, 26 earned runs and walked 51. She’s on pace to finish in the top six all-time for career strikeouts. Cole’s bat was also essential to the Lady Lions lineup, hitting .531 with seven home runs and 41 RBI, leading the team in RBI. She struck out just seven times and had 21 extra-base hits with 25 walks drawn.

On top of the co-Player of the Year honor, Cole also won the 16th Region Player of the Year.

Sullivan was named to the 2A’s second team for her lights out season at the plate. The junior hit .608, which is good for a tie for 19th all-time in a single season for batting average and was the ninth best average across the state this season. Sullivan led the Lady Lions in batting average, home runs (8), doubles (19), runs (64), hits (76) and stolen bases (42) and tied for the team lead with five triples. She struck out just five times in 125 official at-bats as Lewis County’s leadoff hitter.

The two helped Lewis County to their most wins ever with 31 and won back-to-back 16th Region titles.

Johnson was another standout in the circle. The sophomore went 17-11 in 2022 with a 1.66 ERA. Johnson struck out 315 batters in 169 innings pitched, allowing 100 hits, 40 earned runs and walked 38. Her pitching helped guide the Lady Bears to their first district title since 2015 and their first region tournament victory since 2012. She also had 26 RBI and stole 11 bases for the Lady Bears on offense. She was third on the team in runs scored (29), tied for fourth in hits (21), second in RBI, second in doubles (8) and led the team in walks drawn (24).

All three will be back in the fold next year to build on this past season’s success.

Lewis County head coach Chad Case also earned 16th Region Coach of the Year honors. Case guided the Lady Lions to a 31-6 record in his first season at the helm as the Lady Lions three-peated in the 63rd District and repeated in the 16th Region, going undefeated in region play with a 18-0 record.