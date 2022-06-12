Undefeated and undisputed.

Ballard claimed the KHSAA state softball championship on Sunday, defeating Lexington Catholic, 3-2 to cap off a perfect season at 39-0.

It didn’t come easy, the Lady Bruins getting a triple play in the bottom of the sixth inning to get the tying run out at second.

After building a 2-0 lead in the first, it looked as if that was all Ballard’s Brooke Gray needed in the circle, cruising through four innings before Kinley Willoughby’s solo homerun in the bottom of the fifth to make it 2-1.

Ballard added a run in the sixth on a Imari Golden RBI single making it 3-1.

Lex Cath’s first three batters in the bottom of the sixth reach, Emily Lammers RBI single putting runners on first and second, making it 3-2 with no outs.

Ava Emmert then hit a line shot to second base, caught, a throw to first doubling the runner off and then a throw to second to finish off the triple play.

Each team went down quietly in the seventh.

Ballard is the third softball champ in KHSAA history to finish the season undefeated, Greenwood (44-0 in 2013) and Male (39-0 in 2019) the only others to do so.

They’re also the third straight Louisville area school to win the title, Male and Butler the last two seasons.

BALLARD 3, LEXINGTON CATHOLIC 2

BALLARD — 200-001-0 — 3-7-0

LEX CATH — 000-011-0 — 2-4-2