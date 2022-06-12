St. Xavier won its fourth state title since 2014 with a 11-1 victory over Russell County on Saturday night at University of Kentucky’s Proud Park.

The Tigers 11-1 victory in Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Championship presented by UK Healthcare gave them their ninth title in program history.

St. X (34-10) blew the game open in a five-third and tacked another five-spot in the fifth for a 10-1 lead. Russell County (31-7) came into the game allowing just one run in their first three state tournament games, but were no match for the Tigers Saturday night.

The Tigers had 12 hits, leadoff hitter Zach Marks with three including a triple, first baseman Ben Purnell driving in four, three of them on a double in the five-run fifth.

Jake Gregor got the win, going four innings and allowing five hits and a run. Ben Tedesco pitched three scoreless in relief, closing the door with four strikeouts.

This was Russell County’s first ever trip to the state championship.

Dating back to 2013, St. Xavier’s title gives Louisville area schools their seventh state title in the last eight seasons. Only West Jessamine in 2015 was able to claim the title outside of Louisville.

TIGERS 11, LAKERS 1

SAINT XAVIER — 005-050-1 — 11-2-0

RUSSELL CO. — 000-010-0 — 1-7-2