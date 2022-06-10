With Harrison County losing in the KHSAA state softball tournament quarterfinals on Friday, it officially put an end to sports in the 10th Region for the 2021-22 calendar year.

I decided to take a deep dive into the most all-around athletic programs in the 10th Region with my own version of the “NCAA’s Directors Cup”.

I took a look into 15 sports that were sanctioned by the KHSAA with some sports not included in dance, bass fishing and Esports since those three don’t have a true “region” setup. It’s tricky in some sports like cross country, football, golf, swimming and diving, wrestling, bowling, competitive cheer, track and field and archery with some schools assigned in different regions, but still gave credit to region champs and runner-ups in their respective region. Football was the lone sport out of that collective bunch that was still awarded points for a district champ and runner-up.

(Keep in mind individual region titles are not included, focusing more on the team concept)

As the scoring shows below, 10 points were awarded for region champions (team only), five for runner-ups. As far as district champions went, it was three points for a district championship and one point for a runner-up.

And the results were (as seen below)…Harrison County had the top score combined with boys and girls points, the girls’ team won a state championship in archery, and region titles in bowling, softball, wrestling and archery. GRC was second, getting a state title in boys’ basketball and region titles in boys and girls basketball and boys and girls tennis.

Mason County and George Rogers Clark tied for the top score for boys. The Royals won region titles in golf and archery and district titles in football, baseball and basketball. On top of the state and region title for basketball for the Cardinals, they also won the region in tennis and a district title in basketball.

Harrison County was the top girls program, the Fillies winning a state title in archery, region titles in bowling, softball and archery and district titles in volleyball and softball.

A breakdown of the scoring is listed below with final point tallies at the bottom.

SCORING

— 10 points for winning region in respective sport

— 5 points for runner-up finish in respective sport

— 10 points for state title

— 5 points for state runner-up

— 3 points for district title (only applicable in boys and girls soccer, football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball)

— 1 point for district runner-up (only applicable in boys and girls soccer, football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball)

State Champions

Boys Basketball — GRC (B)

Track and Field — Bishop Brossart (G)

Archery — Harrison County (G)

State Runner-Ups

Track and Field — Mason County (G)

Region Champions

Cross Country — Augusta (B), Bishop Brossart (G),

Soccer — Montgomery County (B), Campbell County (G)

Volleyball — Montgomery County

Football — none

Golf — Mason County (B)

Basketball — GRC (B), GRC (G)

Swim & Dive — none

Wrestling — Harrison County

Bowling — Pendleton County (B), Harrison County (G)

Competitive Cheer — Campbell Co. (all girls super), Pendleton (game day)

Baseball — Campbell County

Softball — Harrison County

Tennis — GRC (B), GRC (G)

Track and Field — Bishop Brossart (G), Bourbon Co. (G), Mason Co. (G)

Archery — Mason County (B), Harrison Co. (G)

Region champ total points

Augusta — 10

Brossart — 20

Montgomery Co. — 20

Campbell Co. — 30

Mason Co. — 30

GRC — 40

Harrison Co. — 40

Pendleton Co. — 20

Bourbon Co. — 10

Region Runner-Ups

Cross Country — Mason County (G)

Soccer — Harrison County (B), Bishop Brossart (G)

Volleyball — Campbell County

Football — Bishop Brossart (1A), Mason County (3A), Scott (4A),

Golf — Montgomery Co. (G)

Basketball — Bracken Co. (B), Montgomery Co. (G)

Swim & Dive — none

Wrestling — Campbell County

Bowling — none

Competitive Cheer — GRC (all girls medium)

Baseball — GRC

Softball — Pendleton County

Tennis — Campbell Co. (B), Campbell Co. (G)

Track and Field — Nicholas Co. (B), Mason Co. (B)

Archery — Harrison Co. (B), Pendleton Co. (G)

Region runner-up total points

Mason Co. — 15

Harrison Co. — 10

Bishop Brossart — 10

Campbell Co. — 20

Scott — 5

Montgomery Co. — 10

Bracken Co. — 5

GRC — 10

Pendleton Co. — 10

Nicholas Co. — 5

District Champs

Soccer — Bishop Brossart (B), Harrison County (B), Montgomery County (B), Campbell County (G), Harrison County (G), George Rogers Clark (G)

Volleyball — Campbell County, Harrison County, St. Patrick, Montgomery County

Football — Bishop Brossart, Mason County, Scott

Basketball — Campbell County (B), Harrison County (B), Mason County (B), GRC (B), Bishop Brossart (G), Nicholas County (G), Mason County (G), GRC (G)

Baseball — Campbell County, Nicholas County, Mason County, Montgomery County

Softball — Campbell County, Pendleton County, Bracken County, Montgomery County

Total for district champs

Bishop Brossart — 9

Harrison County — 12

Montgomery County — 12

Campbell County — 15

GRC — 9

St. Patrick — 3

Scott — 3

Nicholas County — 6

Pendleton County — 3

Bracken County — 3

Mason County — 12

District Runner-Ups

Soccer — Campbell County (B), Mason County (B), George Rogers Clark (B), Bishop Brossart (G), Mason County (G), Montgomery County (G),

Volleyball — Scott, Pendleton County, Bracken County, Bourbon County

Football — Nicholas County, Harrison County,

Basketball — Bishop Brossart (B), Robertson County (B), Bracken County (B), Paris (B), Campbell County (G), Pendleton County (G), Bracken County (G), Montgomery County (G)

Baseball — Bishop Brossart, Harrison County, Bracken County, GRC

Softball — Bishop Brossart, Harrison County, St. Patrick, GRC

Total for district runner-ups

Campbell County — 2

Mason County — 2

GRC — 3

Brossart — 4

Montgomery Co. — 2

Scott — 1

Pendleton County — 2

Bracken Co. — 4

Bourbon Co. — 1

Nicholas Co. — 1

Harrison Co. — 3

Robertson Co. — 1

Paris — 1

St. Patrick — 1

FINAL OVERALL RANKINGS FOR BOYS AND GIRLS COMBINED

1. Harrison County — 75

2. GRC — 72

3. Campbell County — 67

4. Mason County — 64

5. Bishop Brossart — 53

6. Montgomery County — 44

7. Pendleton County — 35

t8. Bracken County — 12

t8. Nicholas County — 12

10. Bourbon County — 11

11. Augusta — 10

12. Scott — 9

13. St. Patrick — 4

t-14. Robertson County — 1

t-14. Paris — 1

16. Calvary Christian — 0

FINAL OVERALL RANKINGS BOYS

t-1. GRC — 40

t-1. Mason County — 40

3. Harrison County — 28

4. Campbell County — 27

5. Montgomery County — 16

6. Bishop Brossart — 13

t-7. Augusta — 10

t-7. Pendleton County — 10

9. Nicholas County — 9

10. Bracken County — 7

11. Scott — 5

t-12. Robertson Co. — 1

t-12. Paris — 1

t-14. 12. Bourbon County — 0

t-14. St. Patrick — 0

t-14. Calvary Christian — 0

FINAL OVERALL RANKINGS GIRLS

1. Harrison County — 47

t-2. Bishop Brossart — 40

t-2. Campbell County — 40

4. GRC — 32

5. Montgomery County — 28

6. Pendleton County — 25

7. Mason County — 24

8. Bourbon County — 11

9. Bracken County — 5

t-10. Scott — 4

t-10. St. Patrick — 4

12. Nicholas County — 3

t-13. Paris — 0

t-13. Augusta — 0

t-13. Robertson County — 0

t-13. Calvary Christian — 0