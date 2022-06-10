Who is the best all-around athletic program in the 10th region? With Harrison County losing in the KHSAA state softball tournament quarterfinals on Friday, it officially put an end to sports in the 10th Region for the 2021-22 calendar year.

Maysville Shipbuilding Louis Browning, trustee emeritus at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, gives the dedicatory speech at the dedication of the Maysville Shipbuilding historical marker at Limestone Landing on Wednesday.

The Blue Licks Walkway-An Introduction I love mysteries. From the Oak Island Money Pit to the Flying Dutchman, the unknown holds an undying fascination for me. Which is why, when my Mom wrote a research paper about the Blue Licks Walkway in the 1950s. I soaked it up like a sponge.

Celebrate Juneteenth in Downtown Maysville Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Augusta Distillery presents BBB Those who enjoy good food, good bourbon and good bluegrass music will want to mark Aug. 6 on their calendar when the Augusta Distillery presents Augusta College Echo Hall Association’s Bourbon, Barbecue and Bluegrass.

Walnut Trees: Blessing or Curse? Most people think of Black Walnut trees as an asset, even if they don’t take the trouble to gather the plentiful nut harvest under them. Walnut is a prized hardwood traditionally used for gun stocks and fine furniture, so walnut trees have a special status even if they’re not particularly desirable as landscape trees.