What was initially some pickup basketball games turned into a Division I basketball experience for Braden May.

The Mason County grad was a walk-on this past season for the Morehead State men’s basketball team.

May went to Morehead after graduating in 2020 to major in the space systems engineering program and was content on hanging the competitive basketball shoes up.

But then the unexpected happened.

“COVID was still big at the time so there really was nothing to do after class, so I’d go to the rec center and play everyday. It was offseason for the basketball team so they’d come and play some. I played pretty good and got in touch with some of the players. Grad assistant Brent Arrington got my number, invited me to open gym at the actual arena and got to play with the team,” May said.

Then he received a text message.

“Coach (Preston) Spradlin texted me and wanted to meet after one of the open gyms. He wanted me to walk-on, laid out the expectations for it and I decided to do it,” May said.

May was getting a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream in playing Division I basketball. He appeared in 12 games for the Eagles this past season, getting his first official career points against Eastern Illinois on a 3-pointer in February.

“That was an awesome feeling. Growing up you always dream about playing college ball, yet alone D-1. I scored in an exhibition game as well, but that didn’t count officially. That was one of our last regular season games so it was pretty cool,” May said.

He got minutes in games at big venues when they played at Auburn in November and Xavier in December.

“It’s a completely different breed than playing high school basketball. I expected it to be hard, but it was harder than expected,” May said.

The Eagles had a successful 2021-22 campaign, finishing 23-11. After starting out 6-5, the Eagles won 10 in a row to jumpstart the second half of their season to eventually get them to the OVC conference tournament championship, one game from an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Like May, he was one of quite a few newcomers to the team this past season. The Eagles will be in a similar spot next season, already with 10 new names on the roster, two of the players departed going to play for Power five conferences, Johni Broome transferring to Auburn, Ta’Lon Cooper transferring to Minnesota.

“It took us a while to get our bearings, lot of newcomers, just myself and only one other true freshman. Couple grad transfers and transfers, it took the non-conference schedule to build our identity and what we wanted to do,” May said.

They just missed out, losing to the Racers by four and effectively putting an end to their season.

May recently underwent shoulder surgery and has decided not to return for another season, rather focus on his school work that takes up a lot of his time.

“This year taught me I need to take a step in my life and put my extracurricular activities aside. I’ve joined a couple satellite projects for my future, just doing what’s best for my future,” May said.

If there’s one thing besides the experience of playing Division I basketball he took away, it would be time management.

“It really teaches you discipline and time management. Wake up at 6 a.m., weightlifting, conditioning, go to class all day and then a two to three hour practice after. Travel days for games, you don’t go to class, you hop on a bus, travel four or five hours, do school work and then get ready for the game,” May said. “When I initially was deciding on playing, I remember talking to coach (Brian) Kirk, coach (Jordan) Gilbert about it and they asked me what I wanted to gain from it. In the end, it really taught me discipline and time management, not just with basketball, but with everything.”

May will be in his third year at Morehead in the fall, currently working at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center in Maysville for the summer. His end goal is to work with NASA in the future with his major.

While he hopes to eventually have work in space, he was pretty much on cloud nine this past year with his basketball experience.