May learned a lot from Division I experience What was initially some pickup basketball games turned into a Division I basketball experience for Braden May.

A Day in the Garden in Ripley RIPLEY, Ohio — After a two-year break due to COVID, A Day in the Garden is returning on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This is a free event, and everyone is invited and welcome to attend this event held in historic Ripley, Ohio.

Craving some fatherhood advice? Wow! Will this really be my 19th Father’s Day as a father?

Depp-Heard trial set precedent that we should follow For years, social interactions between men and women have become fractured, where the wrong word or glance could end your life as you know it.

Three Years and 400 Miles Later Firefighter Helmet Found in Ohio River The Ohio River flows through and borders six states from West Virginia to Pennsylvania and many objects are tossed or lost in it every day, many of those to never to be seen again.

Throwback Thursday Maxine Graham of Fleming County wins the high jump and the long jump at the 1975 KHSAA State Track and Field championships. Her long jump record of 20-feet, four inches still stands today as the KHSAA state record. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

K.T. Turner named Wildcats’ assistant LEXINGTON – K.T. Turner, who has been a mainstay in the college basketball coaching profession for nearly 20 years, will join the Kentucky men’s basketball staff as its newest assistant coach in 2022-23.