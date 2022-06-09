Home Sports Throwback Thursday Sports Throwback Thursday June 9, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Maxine Graham of Fleming County wins the high jump and the long jump at the 1975 KHSAA State Track and Field championships. Her long jump record of 20-feet, four inches still stands today as the KHSAA state record. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) Maxine Graham of Fleming County wins the high jump and the long jump at the 1975 KHSAA State Track and Field championships. Her long jump record of 20-feet, four inches still stands today as the KHSAA state record. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) View Comments Maysville scattered clouds enter location 22.6 ° C 23.6 ° 21.7 ° 53 % 3.6kmh 40 % Thu 23 ° Fri 22 ° Sat 25 ° Sun 29 ° Mon 29 °