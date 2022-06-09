Maxine Graham of Fleming County wins the high jump and the long jump at the 1975 KHSAA State Track and Field championships. Her long jump record of 20-feet, four inches still stands today as the KHSAA state record. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Maxine Graham of Fleming County wins the high jump and the long jump at the 1975 KHSAA State Track and Field championships. Her long jump record of 20-feet, four inches still stands today as the KHSAA state record. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Maxine Graham of Fleming County wins the high jump and the long jump at the 1975 KHSAA State Track and Field championships. Her long jump record of 20-feet, four inches still stands today as the KHSAA state record. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)