K.T. Turner named Wildcats’ assistant LEXINGTON – K.T. Turner, who has been a mainstay in the college basketball coaching profession for nearly 20 years, will join the Kentucky men’s basketball staff as its newest assistant coach in 2022-23.

Bengals wideouts confident of encore after Super Bowl run CINCINNATI — The confidence of the Cincinnati Bengals receivers was super-charged by their improbable run to the Super Bowl last season, and it’s carried right into voluntary offseason workouts.

Man convicted in toddler’s death to have parole hearing CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted for murdering his 3-year-old foster son and disposing of his body after burning it is up for parole in July, officials said.

Hixson’s Hoardings — Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Kentucky Gateway Museum Center Although construction of ocean-going sailing vessels occurred at several Ohio River locales during the very late 18th and very early 19th centuries, it’s mention here in Maysville has simply been forgotten. Several sailing vessels were built here, mostly prior to President Jefferson’s embargo, before steamboats took over the inland waterways.

The Amish Cook: Remembering Daniel It was Memorial Day and our neighbors stopped in with red roses in honor of our hero who went to be with Jesus. Though Amish as a whole don’t extensively celebrate Memorial Day, this was so special. My heart was warmed. Surely Daddy Daniel was a hero in our home, and after two months of not having him around the house, it was a stark reality that Daddy was no longer here.

It’s time to wine and dine in downtown Maysville You’ll find the complete experience for wine lovers on Market Street in historic downtown Maysville this Saturday.

Are you wild about bookazines? Did you get your copy of “Queen Elizabeth II: Reign in Pictures” in time for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee ceremonies?