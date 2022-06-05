John Cropp Stadium
Lexington
FIRST ROUND
JUNE 3
Holy Cross (Louisville) 8, Corbin 0
McCracken County 9, Elizabethtown 6
Lexington Catholic 2, Boyle County 1
Harrison County 1, Lewis County 0 (13 innings)
FIRST ROUND
JUNE 4
Ballard 10, Johnson Central 0 (5 innings)
Daviess County 3, Estill County 0
Henderson County 13, Oldham County 0 (5 innings)
South Warren 8, Highlands 0
QUARTERFINALS
JUNE 10
Harrison County vs Lexington Catholic, 11 a.m.
McCracken County vs Holy Cross (Louisville), 2 p.m.
South Warren vs Henderson County, 5 p.m.
Daviess County vs Ballard, 8 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
JUNE 11
Harrison Co.-Lexington Catholic winner vs McCracken Co.-Holy Cross winner, 11 a.m.
South Warren-Henderson Co. winner vs Daviess Co.-Ballard winner, 5 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
JUNE 12
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.