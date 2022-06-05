John Cropp Stadium

Lexington

FIRST ROUND

JUNE 3

Holy Cross (Louisville) 8, Corbin 0

McCracken County 9, Elizabethtown 6

Lexington Catholic 2, Boyle County 1

Harrison County 1, Lewis County 0 (13 innings)

FIRST ROUND

JUNE 4

Ballard 10, Johnson Central 0 (5 innings)

Daviess County 3, Estill County 0

Henderson County 13, Oldham County 0 (5 innings)

South Warren 8, Highlands 0

QUARTERFINALS

JUNE 10

Harrison County vs Lexington Catholic, 11 a.m.

McCracken County vs Holy Cross (Louisville), 2 p.m.

South Warren vs Henderson County, 5 p.m.

Daviess County vs Ballard, 8 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

JUNE 11

Harrison Co.-Lexington Catholic winner vs McCracken Co.-Holy Cross winner, 11 a.m.

South Warren-Henderson Co. winner vs Daviess Co.-Ballard winner, 5 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

JUNE 12

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.