LEXINGTON —It looked as if Friday night’s game KHSAA state softball tournament game between Lewis County and Harrison County was never going to end.

They even had to reset the scoreboard at University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium as the game stretched into the early morning hour of Saturday.

But in the bottom of the 13th after numerous missed opportunities, the Fillies finally got the timely hit.

After leaving 17 runners on base, multiple times with runners in scoring position and less than two outs, Emma Hamm’s single with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 13th just dropped in front of a diving Summer Egbert in centerfield, Allison Dye crossed home plate and the game that will be discussed for many years came to an end after three hours and 27 minutes.

Emily Cole and Isabella Persinger combined to throw 421 pitches in the 13-inning affair, working their way out of threatening situations, Cole finding ways to get strikeouts when it mattered most, the Fillies 2-for-21 with runners in scoring position, striking out in eight of those at-bats.

“We were playing one of the best pitchers in the state. She’s already committed to a D-1 school at Marshall and we knew coming in that we had our hands full,” Fillies coach Chad Persinger said. “We just couldn’t get the big hit. We had several opportunities. But a lot of that had to do with her you know, I mean, we we were facing one of the one of the better pitches around.”

Lewis County’s best chance to draw first blood came in the top of the 11th, a Sarah Paige Weddington leadoff triple creating the Lady Lions 60-feet away from a 1-0 lead. But a bunt attempt was popped up and a lineout on a comebacker back to Persinger turned into a double play.

“We were trying and we were pushing to try to manufacture a run any way we could,” Lewis County coach Chad Case said. “We knew and you guys have talked about how good their defense was. It was hard to get get anything through.”

Maybe it was the nine-day layoff or that Kayla Sullivan, the Lady Lions leading hitter this season with a .608 batting average, was unable to play, her arm in a sling due to an injury in practice during the week leading up to the game.

“Kayla Sullivan, when she is on the field, she makes your team better. She’s a .600 hitter. You take a .600 hitter out of your lineup and you’ve taken a big loss and I hate it for the kid because she wanted to be out there so bad,” Case said. “Not having her in the lineup was huge.”

Sullivan’s presence at the top of the lineup was missed, Lewis County with just five hits on the night for a team that came in averaging over eight runs per game.

The loss ends another special season for the Lady Lions, the 31 wins not only the most in program history, but the most of any sport on the campus in Vanceburg.

With two straight trips to Lexington, last year’s coming with a semifinal appearance, the Lady Lions will have Cole in the circle once again for her senior season next year and return the majority of the starting lineup. While the target was big in the region this season with their repeat run, next year it will be even bigger after they ran through the 16th Region unscathed, 18-0 against opponents in Northeastern Kentucky.

“We’ve got a young team, we lose a couple out of that starting lineup we put out there tonight. But shew, it is going to be another pressure filled year, but I’m excited. I’m excited for next season already. We’re gonna be just fine. We got Emily back, we got Kayla back. We got our middle infield back, my first baseman back, so we’re gonna be just fine,” Case said.

The Fillies move on to face Lexington Catholic on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Persinger finished with 164 pitches on the night, allowing five hits in 13 innings, walking five and striking out 13. Persinger is just an eighth grader, not shying away from the moment one bit.

“We put her in a lot of tough situations. We play a lot of big time travel ball. Last year was a huge crowd in the finals of the regional tournament. That also went extra innings and I thought we should have got here but we just couldn’t get it done. She learned a lot with that. She worked her tail off and she just don’t get rattled,” Persinger said. “I was more rattled calling the pitches than she was pitching them.”

Dye was the most successful one in figuring Cole out, finishing 4-for-5 as the lefthanded slap hitter found the outfield grass numerous times. Owyn McCoy and Bailey Hudgins had two hits apiece for the Fillies.

Kiya Noble had the lone multiple-hit game for the Lady Lions, Weddington’s triple the lone extra base hit on the evening.

Cole’s final line was 257 pitches, 13 hits allowed, six walks and 15 strikeouts. Her fourth strikeout of the night was the 1,000th of her career, becoming the 24th in KHSAA fast pitch history to accomplish the mark. The 15 strikeouts gave her a total of 431 for the season, eighth best all-time in a single season in KHSAA history.

The game was one inning shy in tying for the longest game in state tournament history.

Three games had gone 14 innings before, Butler-North Laurel in 1999, Ryle-Ballard in 2008 and South Warren-Mercy in 2017.

FILLIES 1, LADY LIONS 0 (13 INNINGS)

LEWIS COUNTY — 000-000-000-000-0 — 0-5-0

HARRISON CO. — 000-000-000-000-1 — 1-13-0

2B — (HC) Hines

3B — (LC) Weddington

RBI — (HC) Hamm

R — (HC) Dye

WP — Persinger. LP — Cole.

Records: Harrison County 31-11, Lewis County 31-6