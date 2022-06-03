LEXINGTON — One of them just picked the sport back up this year, the other liked to pole vault and ran with it.

Now they’re both state medalists.

Mason County’s Anthony “Bug” Bozeman earned two state medals, A.J. Barrett a state runner-up at the KHSAA Class 2A state track and field championships on Friday at the University of Kentucky’s Outdoor Track and Field Facility.

Bozeman got his first podium finish in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing fifth in a time of 15.94.

“My main goal was just trying to stay with them to be honest. I’m happy with it. I feel like it’s a pretty good place,” Bozeman said.

He quickly went over to the high jump and got all the way to six-foot, two-inches before bowing out in fourth place.

“I was not expecting this. I mean, you want to have podium finishes but this all just got me to realize the potential I have,” Bozeman said. “High jump really stuck out for me this year. I didn’t think I’d be able to jump over six-feet this year.”

Bozeman earned nine points on the day. He also competed in the 200-meter dash, finishing 12th and helped the Royals 4×100 team finish ninth.

Bozeman, who transferred in for his senior year to Mason County from Gallatin, Tennessee to get closer to family, didn’t compete in track his first three years of high school, he’s glad he did now.

“I would love to find one of those every year. Maybe three or four,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said.

Barrett earned the other seven points for the Royals in the pole vault, finishing in a tie for second after clearing 13-feet, six-inches in his second attempt. Highlands’ Rilen Pinkston cleared the height on his first attempt and won the event. Barrett tied with Knox Central’s Logan Lambo.

“Eventually I just started getting to the perfect zone, like a rhythm type thing,” Barrett said. “The more attempts, the more you’re used to it. Just wanted to be confident and be ready,” Barrett said. “I was one place away from getting a ribbon last year, so from going from ninth to second was a good accomplishment for me. I’m still not satisfied though, I want first.”

Other Royals to compete on the day were:

— Boys’ 4×800 relay team (8:58.54), 15th place

— Boys’ 4×200 relay team (1:34.04), 15th place

— Boys’ 4×100 relay team (44.61), 9th place

— Alix Flinders, 400 meters (52.79), 16th place

— Austin Moreland, 300-meter hurdles (44.09), 10th place

— Anthony Bozeman, 200-meter dash (23.36), 12th place

— Boys’ 4×400 relay team (3:37.65), 10th place

“Anything they accomplished today was just icing on the cake. And they didn’t have a bad performance anywhere. Was a great season for the boys,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said.