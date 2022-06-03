LEXINGTON — They’ve done it for years in cross country and indoor track with numerous podium finishes, even a state title in indoor track and field.

But outdoor track and field was missing that podium finish.

Not anymore as the Mason County Lady Royals track and field team finished runner-up at the KHSAA Class 2A state track and field meet on Friday at University of Kentucky’s Outdoor Track Facility. The Lady Royals finished with 56 points, only Mercer County with 81.5 points to beat them in the team standings at a meet all season.

“Just a talented group of kids and they work really hard. I mean, they they complain at times like everybody complains a little bit, but they work really hard. They really do,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “It’s a fun group because they like each other. You know, some some sports teams, especially when you get into the girls side of it, they end up not really liking each other. But this bunch likes each other.”

The Lady Royals won their previous seven meets throughout the season, including a dominant performance at the Class 2A, Region 6 meet nearly two weeks ago. They backed it up on Friday with their best finish in program history by a wide margin, their previous best finish of eighth in 2006.

“Absolutely the most dominant team I’ve ever had, on both sides. I had a boys team finish third once here, but never this high. Highest finish I’ve ever had at the state level. Even in cross country,” Kachler said.

Outside of the team finish, the highlight of the day for the Lady Royals was Lexi Young. As an eighth grader, Young’s potential for stardom is well on its way, there’s no more waiting, Young has arrived.

She earned four podium finishes with two runner-up finishes in the long jump and high jump, adding third place finishes in the 100 and 200-meter dash, scoring 28 points in total for the Lady Royals.

Young’s jump of 17-feet, 9.75 inches on her second attempt in the long jump got her there, just three quarters of an inch off first place Molly Wise from Boyle County.

Her 100-meter time of 12.33 not only got her a runner-up, but another school record to go with it. She had been running in the 12.55 range.

“I showed up today confident, was a little nervous but you know, everybody gets that way sometimes. Came out here and tried my best and it worked out,” Young said.

She quickly had to go over and do the high jump, finishing second after clearing five-feet, four inches.

“To have that task of doing three things simultaneously and all she did was finish runner up in two and third in another one and handled it like she was a veteran and not an eighth grader,” Kachler said. “When you get into the bright lights, some people shrink and it seems to just be where she performs her best.”

With three podium finishes accomplished, Young had to find a last gear for the 200 meters. She did so, finishing third in a time of 25.45.

“Lot of help from my teammates and coaches. Without them I wouldn’t have been able to do this,” Young said. “The year and a half of track I’ve done so far I love it and I want to continue in college and hopefully the Olympics someday.”

Young was just one of many Lady Royals to reach the podium on the day with top eight finishes.

The Lady Royals 4×800 team of Alyssa Bisotti, Paige Decker, Layla Henderson and Elizabeth Lavinder started the day off by getting to the podium with a sixth place finish in a time of 10:17.54.

Henderson made herself familiar with the podium with a third place finish in the 3,200 and a fourth place finish in the 1,600. She ran the 1,600 in 5:21.69, the 3,200 in 11:39.97. Her teammate Elizabeth Lavinder added a point in the 3,200 with a podium finish in eighth in a time of 11:59.97.

Coming into the meet, the Lady Royals relay teams were going to be a key factor in where they finished. On top of the sixth place finish in the 4×800, the 4×100 team of Karis Applegate, Madison Howard, Neveah Wright and Kenzie Gulley finished fifth in a time of 51.18.

Pole vaulters Ava Thompson and Sarah Payne also played a key part, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively in the event. The two said having each other right there jump for jump helped.

“Sarah really got me into this and am excited to be where I am today. I have to thank her and my teammates and my coaches getting me into it,” Thompson said. “For us both to place at state as freshman is absolutely amazing. So happy she’s here with me and for us to place together is awesome.”

Thompson cleared nine-feet, six-inches for fourth, Payne clearing nine-feet for fifth.

Other Lady Royals competitors on the day were:

— Alyssa Bisotti, 1,600 meters (5:38.36), 11th place

— Girls’ 4×400 relay team (4:15.83), 11th place

— Karis Applegate, 100-meter dash (12.94), 12th place

— Karis Applegate, 200-meter dash (26.44), 12th place

— Girls’ 4×200 relay team (1:53.16), 14th place

— Paige Decker, 800 meters (2:30.93), 14th place

— Avery Sims, 400 meters (1:04.08), 15th place

— Sarah Payne, 300-meter hurdles (50.39), 16th place

— Victoria Lavinder, discus (83-4), 16th place