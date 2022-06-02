The fanfare leading up to it has come to an end.

The police escorts, community pep rallies, watch parties, catering of food over the last nine days has treated the Lewis County softball team like royalty.

Now they’ll get their chance to compete against the state’s best as they open the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop softball state tournament presented by UK Healthcare on Friday night under the lights against Harrison County at 9 p.m., making a return trip to the state softball tournament after reaching the semifinals last season.

The Lady Lions got to this point going unscathed in the 16th Region all season, capping it off with a 15-0, run-rule victory of Raceland in the 16th Region championship nine days ago. For a sport that relies a lot on timing, is the nine day layoff a cause for concern?

“We practice hard, I know it’s different than being on the game field on gameday, but we’ve had stretches this season where we didn’t play for a week. The kids have come out and worked extremely hard this week and I feel like we’re where we need to be,” Lewis County coach Chad Case said.

The 9 p.m. game will also be different, majority of the Lady Lions games ending well before lights needed to be flickered on.

“We did a few late practices this week, caught some balls under the lights. We didn’t see lights too often, maybe early on in the season. It’s different, but we wanted to make sure we had a couple practices late this week,” Case said.

The first round opponent is Harrison County, champions of the 10th Region, entering with a 30-11 record after finally able to upend Pendleton County in the region championship, a team that had already beat them three times this season. But the Fillies got the one that mattered most to extend their season.

The Fillies might have 11 losses, but they enter John Cropp Stadium battle tested. Outside of the three losses to Pendleton, five others came against teams who are in Lexington for the state tournament, losing to Lexington Catholic twice, Ballard, Highlands and Henderson County.

Lewis County would have been a fifth team from the state tournament on the schedule in the regular season, but Mother Nature had other plans.

“We had them scheduled early on in the season, it was 26 degrees that morning so we didn’t get to go. (Chad) Persinger puts out a really good team on the field. They’re solid defensively, play small ball and very smart on the field,” Case said.

Case got a firsthand look of the Fillies on Saturday when they played Montgomery County in the opening round of the 10th Region tournament, a 7-6 Fillies victory. The team had a watch party on Tuesday, watching the 10th Region championship game on a big screen at the high school between Harrison and Pendleton.

“Saw a lot of things we needed to work on,” Case said. “Their pitcher moves the ball really well. Being at an actual game she’s on the inside, outside, has a rise ball, changeup. She uses all her pitches and uses them effectively. We have to be focused and be patient.”

Patience at the plate is something the Lady Lions have thrived on this season. They’ve only struck out 155 times in 1,005 official at-bats to go with 116 walks drawn. They put the ball in play and runners on base, doing so effectively, hitting .353 as a team and averaging 8.3 runs per contest.

“Our approach at the plate goes all the way back to the offseason. We’ve focused in on it all year long,” Case said. “The last few weeks we honed in on our defense and I feel like we’re hitting on all cylinders headed into Friday.”

Five regulars in the Lady Lions lineup are hitting over .300, led by Kayla Sullivan’s .608 average at the plate. Emily Cole (.541 average), Sarah Paige Weddington (.351), Alanna Puente (.328) and Kelsi Tackett (.327) also boast batting averages over .300. Don’t let others in the lineup that aren’t deceive you though, Cheyenne D’Souza is swinging a confident bat at the plate, her homerun in the region championship game igniting the offense as evidence. Maddie Johnson and Kaylen Case make contact, the two with just 32 strikeouts in 182 at-bats combined.

They’ll make Harrison County work in the field, something the Fillies are accustomed to. Isabella Persinger may not be the overpowering hurler like Emily Cole is with 209 strikeouts in 199.2 innings pitched, but the gloves behind her have been sure-handed this season, allowing 34 unearned runs in 39 games played this season. Compare that with Lewis County who have allowed 36 unearned runs, but the ball is put in play a lot less often with Cole in the circle, the junior striking out 416 batters in 207 innings pitched.

Strikeout No. 420 of the season will be a special one for Cole if she can hit the mark Friday night, it would give her 1,000 for her career, becoming the 24th in KHSAA history to accomplish the feat. Her 416 strikeouts currently is ninth all-time in a single season, and with a deep run in Lexington based off her average a game of 12.6, could put her in the top six all-time for a single season.

The wait is over. The time is here. The Lady Lions will take the field at 9 p.m., Friday night.

“We’re excited. Tonight (Thursday) is a big community pep rally. We’re excited about the opportunity, we’ll jump on the bus around 4:30 on Friday,” Case said.