Mason County’s Anthony “Bug” Bozeman is seeded for two podium finishes on Friday in the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

The first of three Clark’s Pump and Shop KHSAA state track and field meets begin on Thursday with Class A competing on Thursday, Class AA on Friday and Class AAA on Saturday.

We’ll look at area competitors competing on Thursday and Friday, Augusta and Bracken County having a few competitors on Thursday, Mason County, Fleming County and Lewis County having members compete on Friday.

The Class A meet begins on Thursday at 9 a.m. and here’s a look at Augusta and Bracken:

AUGUSTA

The Panthers will hold their hopes on podium finishes in the distance races. Their best shot based off the performance list is in the boys’ 4×800 meter relay, the first event at the meet so they’ll find out their fate early on. Matt Jones, Conner Snapp, Bryant Curtis and Mike Jones helped them earn a runner-up finish at the Class A, Region 5 meet and they’re seeded fifth in the event at the state meet. A top eight finish would earn them a podium finish.

“It’s a competitive heat and the guys want to medal,” Augusta coach Tim Litteral said. “We weren’t pleased with our performance last year so we know coming in how we ran a great race at region last year and were then disappointed at state.”

Their next best chances to place in the top eight are with Matt Jones and Braylie Curtis in the 3,200 meters. Both are seeded 11th in their respective races as Curtis tries to make a second straight podium after doing so last year, finishing eighth in the 3,200.

Others participating in the meet include Conner Snapp in the 800, seeded 14th, Bryant Curtis in the 1,600, seeded 17th and Braylie Curtis in the 1,600, seeded 21st.

“Matt being a senior wants to go out and run 10:20-ish and be competitive and medal. Bryant wasn’t happy with his performance last year at state and wants to redeem himself. Conner wants to improve a couple seconds off his time so we’re shooting for around the 2:05 mark, he has the ability to do it and has shown it in the 4×800,” Litteral said.

BRACKEN COUNTY

Bracken will have all their attention in the field events as Payton Gilvin will close out his storied athletic career as a Polar Bear in the shot put and the discus. Gilvin will need a personal best effort to get into the top eight, seeded 18th in the shot put and 20th in the discus.

Gineva Riley qualified in the pole vault and imagine the goal for her will be pretty simple, clear the first height that will be at state. Being the only pole vaulter in the Class A, Region 5 meet, Riley automatically qualified when she cleared five-feet, six-inches in the region meet. At state, the minimum height set to start out is six-feet, six inches.

The Class AA state meet starts on Friday at 9 a.m., here’s a look at Fleming, Lewis and Mason County.

FLEMING COUNTY

Despite sending just three athletes to the state meet, Fleming should have a handful of podium finishes based off the performance list. On the boys’ side, Logan Pinkley is in the fast heat of the 110-meter hurdles, seeded seventh. If he can break 16 seconds like he did at the region meet when he finished third in a strong heat, he’ll have a good shot at a podium finish for a second year in a row.

“Logan just needs a good start. He picks up speed as he goes on. Good start should equal a state medal,” Fleming County coach Braden Brown said.

Then comes the Pease sisters, Erin and Kalynn. Erin is in three events, Kalynn in four, Erin in the top eight in two of the events, Kalynn in the top eight of all four of her events.

“They’ve had a pretty competitive schedule this season and won’t be phased. They know what they do and can manage themselves and have great support and set up really well,” Brown said. “Kalynn is seeded second in 400, she runs a good race and will be in contention for a state title.”

Erin’s highest seed is fifth in the 100-meter hurdles and will also be in the fast heat of the 300-meter hurdles, seeded eighth. She’s also competing in the triple jump, where she’s seeded 17th.

“The 100 hurdles is her strongest event. We’ve focused a lot on that. Going in we’re shooting for top five, top three with her. Keep her rhythm and speed in last five hurdles and will be in contention no matter what,” Brown said.

Kalynn’s in the fast heat of all three sprinting events, her highest seed second in the 400 meters, followed by third in the 200-meter dash and fifth in the 100-meter dash. She’s also seeded fifth in the long jump.

LEWIS COUNTY

The lone Lions competitor for the state meet on Friday is Ethan Johnson in the 3,200 meters. Johnson even surprised himself when he won the event at the Class 2A, Region 6 meet at Russell, breaking his personal best time by over 30 seconds.

He enters the state meet as the 13th seed and hoping to top his personal best time of 10:27.

MASON COUNTY

Last but not least is Mason County, the Lady Royals with hopes of their best team result ever at the state meet, trying to top when they finished eighth in 2006. They’ve got the personnel, times and distances to do so, Friday a matter of just going out and executing.

“We haven’t spent much time dwelling on that. They’re aware they’re in the mix. We’ve experienced enough now. Distance girls have been there with expectations. Track girls have been there with region, but haven’t seen this platform at the state level as much,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said.

In a projection released earlier this week by kymilesplit.com, the Lady Royals are projected to finish second in the team standings behind Bourbon County with 53 points scored in the meet. Five individuals and a couple of relay teams are seeded in the top eight and projected to earn podium finishes.

“We’ve been in two meets with Bourbon County, won both times, one of them by a point and a half and then went to their invitational and won again. Both came right down to the 4×400 at the end,” Kachler said. “But the state meet is so much different than a regular invitational. You get to the state meet, you get kids that won’t score where they would at an invitational. That’s the big difference here. That projection is just used for entertainment value and how they performed at the regional meet. At least those projections aren’t old and at a similar level of competition.”

Those with chances at numerous podium finishes include eighth grader Lexi Young, expected to do so in all four events she participates in, seeded third in both the high jump and long jump, fourth in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the 100-meter dash. If she can hold those marks, that would mean 21 points for the Lady Royals. Young is coming off last week’s middle school state meet where she won three state championships and medaled in four events.

“It’s difficult with her events. She found that out last week at the middle school state meet. Some of those events are bundled together at once. You’re only allowed 12 minutes from time you check out of one event to another. She’s got the most difficult day of them all,” Kachler said. “That caught up with her at the middle school state meet, didn’t have her best day in the high jump because of that. Three events simultaneously. Last week was great practice for her with that and mentally we’re just talking her through it. She’s an eighth grader and still doesn’t know what she doesn’t know. She’s an extremely confident kid. She could have a really good day.”

Layla Henderson also has a shot to podium in two events in both the distance races, seeded second in the 3,200 meters and seventh in the 1,600 meters.

“Her events lay out really well. She also runs the 4×800, has an hour and a half until the mile and then another hour and a half until the two mile. Very manageable from a timing scenario,” Kachler said. “Layla is an attacker in these races and I expect her to do the same on Friday.”

Others with top eight seeds include Ava Thompson and Sarah Payne in the pole vault, both seeded in the top four.

“The pole vault is quirky and they’re both freshman. If they have a good day, they place well. Sarah got to vault last year at the state meet so that will help,” Kachler said.

Elizabeth Lavinder will be in the 3,200 with Henderson, seeded sixth.

“Elizabeth has a good gameplan going in. It’s a strong event for her. Elizabeth is a pacer, she’ll seek her own pace and knows how to do it. She’s experienced, has been there and done it,” Kachler said.

As for the Lady Royals relay teams, they hold top eight seeds in the 4×800, 4×100 and are just outside in the 4×400, but still in the hot heat seeded ninth.

“Hot heat for three of the four relays and that’s what you want. With the 4×4 we were lucky to get in that hot heat. Didn’t have our best race at region. Can run better than what we ran at region in that one,” Kachler said.

The Royals have some solid chances for podium finishes as well. Anthony Bozeman is seeded fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and eighth in the high jump.

“He’s been practicing well this week. He’s not experienced at state so we don’t know how the state meet will impact him,” Kachler said.

A.J. Barrett is seeded second in the pole vault and should be right there when the final height is put up.

“If he’s on that day, he’ll do great. He’s experienced, he’s a junior and knows what his targets are,” Kachler said.

Other Mason County competitors close to the top eight include Paige Decker in the 800 meters, seeded 10th, Karis Applegate in the 100-meter dash, seeded 12th, the boys 4×200 relay team seeded 12th, Bozeman in the 200-meter dash at 12th, the boys 4×400 relay team 13th, boys 4×100 relay team 13th, Applegate in the 200-meter dash 13th, Alix Flinders in the 400 13th, Sarah Payne in the 300-meter hurdles 14th, girls 4×200 relay team 15th, Alyssa Bisotti 15th in the 1,600, Austin Moreland 15th in the 300-meter hurdles, boys 4×800 relay team 17th, Avery Sims in the 400 17th and Victoria Lavinder 24th in the discus.

“If you’re in the second heat in the relay, you’ve got one chance and that’s to be super aggressive. We’ll be approaching those second heat relays aggressively. We’re going all out, if we miss a baton or something, so be it, we’re going all out. Don’t be surprised if that happens, you have to push the envelope to be aggressive and full speed in those exchanges,” Kachler said. “With the others, you focus on winning the heat and being aggressive. Had numerous kids score out of the second heat. You just have to attack aggressively as an individual.”