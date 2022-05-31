Mason County’s Bailey Boone and Emily Wood won their first round matchup at the state tournament before dropping their second round match on Tuesday.

The Lady Royals doubles team took down Emma Oberhausen and McKenna Miller from Louisville’s Mercy Academy, 6-1, 6-2.

“Thought the girls played well first match. Thought we prepared well, hit returns well, kept them off balance the whole match and didn’t let them get comfortable at the net,” Mason County tennis coach Clay Boone said. “The girls put the ball where they wanted to and closed really well.”

They then ran into Megan Null and Molly Null of Mayfield, dropping that match, 6-0, 6-1, effectively ending their season.

“It was just a whole different level of competition. They were serving with a lot of pace, they closed on a lot of balls,” Boone said. “Went to deuce several games with them. Had some chances, they were solid and give them all kinds of credit. Really thought both of the girls served well today and limited unforced errors. Communication was really good and it showed.”

But any season that ends in Lexington is seen as a success. Wood was 14-11 in doubles, 4-1 in singles throughout the season. Boone was 12-11 in doubles, 4-1 in singles. They made it to the semifinals of the 10th Region tennis tournament to qualify for state.

It marked their last match together, Wood graduating and will be headed to University of Cumberlands to continue her academic and soccer career. Wood scored 13 goals and had six assists during her senior season with the Lady Royals.

“Emily is a special kid. Does all the intangibles right for your program. She’s a leader, determined and committed and holds people accountable. Coming up through the years, she knew what the expectation was watching Tessa and Haley and helped uphold that. You go out in the round of 32 for state tournament, it’s a solid season,” Boone said.

Wood plans to major in exercise science.

As for Boone, she just finished off her freshman season. Moving forward, Clay Boone isn’t sure if she’ll move over to singles or remain playing doubles.

“It was awesome to see her in the moment today. We’ve just got to see what we can put together with her. Bailey on top of the net is very solid, in singles the movement is key and we need to see if she is capable to do that,” Boone said.

It puts an end to Mason County’s tennis season, the two the lone qualifiers for the state tournament. It was a young team this year, with just two seniors on the girls’ side and one on the boys’ side.

“We’ve got some kids coming up in the system, just a matter of how much they want to improve in the offseason. Got nearly everyone coming back in the boys. Losing Emily will be a tough one to replace. Super confident kid and always willing to help out. Lose Katherine Parker too, one of our No. 2 doubles players,” Boone said. “But overall I felt like our kids met the potential and met our goals.”