MT. STERLING — Bracken County’s softball team hopes to use Monday as a building block.

Yeah, a 10-0, run-rule loss to Harrison County effectively ended their season, but it was a season in which the Lady Bears built their program back to respectability.

An All “A” regional title, 39th District championship, first win in the region tournament in a decade and most wins in a season since 2011 with 21.

“Not a single girl on this team has anything to drop their head about. Everyone of them needs to walk off this field, walk out of this park with their head held high because they’ve worked their tail off. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. They’ve done a lot of things that haven’t been done here in a long time at this school. The future is very bright. They’re coming along, they’ll be back here. They’re not done here,” Lady Bears coach Tony Green said.

The Lady Bears met their match on Monday, a Harrison County team that fielded every play cleanly and got a two-hitter from eighth grader Bella Persinger as she retired the final 12 batters she faced after Kamryn Gordley’s leadoff double in the third.

Persinger switched her speeds up with her changeup and was able to dial it up a notch when needed, striking out 11 while walking just one.

“I wish I could tell you what makes her so hard to hit. Stuff we’ve worked on all year long, prepared for it, can’t answer why she’s so hard to hit,” Green said.

Ella Johnson entered the game with 31 consecutive innings without allowing a run and stretched it to 33.1 before the Fillies put a run across and kept adding them. They put up three in the third, taking advantage of two Lady Bear errors and a dropped foul ball.

“When you kick the ball around, throw the ball around, you open the floodgates. You can’t expect to beat a team like that when you open the floodgates. When you make errors, they’re going to burn you. That’s what happened today, we got burnt by our defense,” Green said.

They’d add four more in the fourth, Owyn McCoy with the first of three straight hits, later scoring on a passed ball followed by two groundout RBI from Julie Persinger and Kara Hines to make it 5-0. Savannah White reached on an error to score another run to make it 7-0.

The Fillies added three more in the sixth to end the game via run-rule.

They tallied 11 hits in the contest, six of their runs earned. They’ll take on Pendleton County in the championship on Tuesday, the LadyCats defeating George Rogers Clark 5-0 in the first game of the day on Monday.

It sets up the fourth matchup between the two 38th District foes, Pendleton County winning the first three meetings by one run in each of them. Tuesday’s championship is slated for 7 p.m.

For Bracken County, the future is bright, starting just two seniors in Monday’s lineup in Kamryn Graves and Maya Purdin. Ella Johnson and Whitney Lippert were named to the All-Tournament team, Johnson a sophomore and Lippert a freshman.

They’ll be a year older next season with eight of the 10 in the lineup back.

“We’ll be back. These girls aren’t done. They’re gonna feel this. They’re gonna feel the sting of this. They will be back. I have no doubt. I’ve seen the tears, seen the pain,” Green said.

FILLIES 10, LADY BEARS 0 (6 INNINGS)

BRACKEN CO. — 000-000-x — 0-2-4

HARRISON CO. — 003-403-x — 10-11-0

2B — (BC) Gordley (HC) B. Persinger, Hines, Hamm

3B — (HC) McCoy

RBI — (HC) J. Persinger, Hines 2, B. Persinger 2, White, Hamm 2

R — (HC) J. Persinger, Hines 2, McCoy, Hudgins, Dye 2, Lunsford 3

WP — B. Persinger. LP — E. Johnson.

Records: Bracken County 21-11, Harrison County 29-11