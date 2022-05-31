Harrison finally takes down Pendleton, wins 10th Anyone from Cynthiana to Falmouth knew what Tuesday night was coming down to in the 10th Region softball championship in Mt. Sterling.

Boone, Wood win one, lose one at state Mason County’s Bailey Boone and Emily Wood won their first round matchup at the state tournament before dropping their second round match on Tuesday.

Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, speaks at the Maysville Rotary Club MAYSVILLE — The Maysville Rotary Club welcomed a special guest on Tuesday and regional T.V. news stations were there to film the event.

Bracken’s memorable season comes to an end MT. STERLING — Bracken County’s softball team hopes to use Monday as a building block.

Shelter Dogs of the Week MAYSVILLE — Today we are showcasing two amazing residents of the MCAS. These pooches have been at the shelter for many months and both are great with people and other dogs. They desperately want forever homes of their own.

Fighting for the future: Kentucky on frontlines of national addiction epidemic Addiction is one of the most difficult and destructive things a family can experience. It can tear people apart, and in worst case scenarios, leave loved ones grieving and wondering if there’s anything they could have done differently.

VAS appoints Maysville native as CEO ALPHARETTA, Ga. —A 1989 MCHS graduate, Dale Jefferson was recently named the new Chief Executive Officer of VAS.