10TH REGION BASEBALL AT HARRISON COUNTY
QUARTERFINALS
MAY 23
Nicholas County 7, Bishop Brossart 0
George Rogers Clark 10, Mason County 9 (9 innings)
MAY 24
Campbell County 5, Harrison County 4
Montgomery County 4, Bracken County 3
SEMIFINALS
MAY 25
George Rogers Clark 7, Nicholas County 1
Campbell County 7, Montgomery County 3
CHAMPIONSHIP
MAY 28
Campbell County 5, George Rogers Clark 3
10TH REGION SOFTBALL AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY
QUARTERFINALS
MAY 28
Campbell County vs George Rogers Clark 14, Campbell County 9 (10 innings)
Bracken County 6, Bishop Brossart 0
Harrison County 7, Montgomery County 6
Pendleton County 15, St. Patrick 0 (3 innings)
SEMIFINALS
MAY 30
George Rogers Clark vs Pendleton County, 3 p.m.
Harrison County vs Bracken County, 5 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
MAY 31
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
16TH REGION BASEBALL AT ROWAN COUNTY
QUARTERFINALS
May 22
East Carter 5, Russell 2
Rowan County 3, Ashland 2
Boyd County 13, Elliott County 1 (5 innings)
Raceland 10, Fleming County 7
SEMIFINALS
May 23
Rowan County 5, East Carter 4
Boyd County 10, Raceland 0 (5 innings)
CHAMPIONSHIP
May 24
Boyd County 2, Rowan County 0
16TH REGION SOFTBALL AT MORGAN COUNTY
QUARTERFINALS
May 21
Boyd County 15, Morgan County 1 (5 innings)
Lewis County 6, Rowan County 5 (9 innings)
Raceland 7, Bath County 6
East Carter 8, Ashland 7
SEMIFINALS
May 24
Lewis County 6, Boyd County 3
Raceland 6, East Carter 2
CHAMPIONSHIP
May 25
Lewis County 15, Raceland 0 (4 innings)