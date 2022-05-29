Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, speaks at the Maysville Rotary Club MAYSVILLE — The Maysville Rotary Club welcomed a special guest on Tuesday and regional T.V. news stations were there to film the event.

Bracken’s memorable season comes to an end MT. STERLING — Bracken County’s softball team hopes to use Monday as a building block.

Shelter Dogs of the Week MAYSVILLE — Today we are showcasing two amazing residents of the MCAS. These pooches have been at the shelter for many months and both are great with people and other dogs. They desperately want forever homes of their own.

Fighting for the future: Kentucky on frontlines of national addiction epidemic Addiction is one of the most difficult and destructive things a family can experience. It can tear people apart, and in worst case scenarios, leave loved ones grieving and wondering if there’s anything they could have done differently.

VAS appoints Maysville native as CEO ALPHARETTA, Ga. —A 1989 MCHS graduate, Dale Jefferson was recently named the new Chief Executive Officer of VAS.

Camels top Cardinals, go back-to-back in the 10th Despite graduating nine seniors and losing their starting shortstop in the middle of the season to injury, Campbell County still found a way to win the 10th Region.

Lady Saints season ends with loss to Pendleton MT. STERLING — One team is trying to three-peat in the 10th Region, the other was looking for their first ever regional tournament win.