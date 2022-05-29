10TH REGION BASEBALL AT HARRISON COUNTY

QUARTERFINALS

MAY 23

Nicholas County 7, Bishop Brossart 0

George Rogers Clark 10, Mason County 9 (9 innings)

MAY 24

Campbell County 5, Harrison County 4

Montgomery County 4, Bracken County 3

SEMIFINALS

MAY 25

George Rogers Clark 7, Nicholas County 1

Campbell County 7, Montgomery County 3

CHAMPIONSHIP

MAY 28

Campbell County 5, George Rogers Clark 3

10TH REGION SOFTBALL AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY

QUARTERFINALS

MAY 28

Campbell County vs George Rogers Clark 14, Campbell County 9 (10 innings)

Bracken County 6, Bishop Brossart 0

Harrison County 7, Montgomery County 6

Pendleton County 15, St. Patrick 0 (3 innings)

SEMIFINALS

MAY 30

George Rogers Clark vs Pendleton County, 3 p.m.

Harrison County vs Bracken County, 5 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

MAY 31

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

16TH REGION BASEBALL AT ROWAN COUNTY

QUARTERFINALS

May 22

East Carter 5, Russell 2

Rowan County 3, Ashland 2

Boyd County 13, Elliott County 1 (5 innings)

Raceland 10, Fleming County 7

SEMIFINALS

May 23

Rowan County 5, East Carter 4

Boyd County 10, Raceland 0 (5 innings)

CHAMPIONSHIP

May 24

Boyd County 2, Rowan County 0

16TH REGION SOFTBALL AT MORGAN COUNTY

QUARTERFINALS

May 21

Boyd County 15, Morgan County 1 (5 innings)

Lewis County 6, Rowan County 5 (9 innings)

Raceland 7, Bath County 6

East Carter 8, Ashland 7

SEMIFINALS

May 24

Lewis County 6, Boyd County 3

Raceland 6, East Carter 2

CHAMPIONSHIP

May 25

Lewis County 15, Raceland 0 (4 innings)