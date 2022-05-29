MT. STERLING — One team is trying to three-peat in the 10th Region, the other was looking for their first ever regional tournament win.

Pendleton County was just too much for St. Patrick on Saturday in the 10th Region softball tournament quarterfinals, downing the Lady Saints, 15-0 in three innings.

The LadyCats scored early and often, tacking on four runs in the first, four in the second and seven in the third to end the game with a run-rule victory.

The Lady Saints struggled to make contact, Kahdyn Kimball’s fielder’s choice to the pitcher the only ball put in play, Alex Arn the lone Lady Saint to reach base with a leadoff walk in the second.

Pendleton tallied 13 hits in the contest, Kayley Bruener getting the win in the circle with five strikeouts in two innings, Hannah Spaulding coming on in the third and striking out all three batters faced.

Makenna Roush was named to the All-Tournament team for the Lady Saints, striking out three in the circle. She threw strikes, walking two and hitting a batter, not getting much help from the defense with a couple of errors and fly balls that could have been caught, but found the dirt.

The loss ends the Lady Saints season at 8-11, making their second straight trip to the region tournament after not having made it since 2016. They lose just two seniors in Caroline Day and Chloe Little.

Pendleton County advances to Monday’s semifinals to take on George Rogers Clark, who defeated Campbell County 14-9 in a 10-inning thriller. That game will take place at 3 p.m., Bracken County-Harrison County to follow at 5 p.m.

LADYCATS 15, LADY SAINTS 0 (3 INNINGS)

SAINT PATRICK — 000-xxx-x — 0-0-2

PENDLETON CO. — 447-xxx-x — 15-13-0

2B — (PC) Verst, Mullins

HR — (PC) Musk

RBI — Bruener, Carlisle 2, Musk 4, Verst 2, Himes 2

R — Cooper 3, Spaulding 2, Bruener, Carlisle 2, Musk, Verst 2, Mullins 2, N/A 2

WP — Bruener. LP — Roush.

Records: St. Patrick 8-11, Pendleton County 19-9