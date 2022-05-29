MT. STERLING – The list of accomplishments for the 2022 Bracken County softball team continues to grow.

They added another milestone on Saturday in the 10th Region tournament quarterfinals with their first regional tournament win since 2012 with a 6-0 victory over Bishop Brossart.

Ella Johnson dazzled in the circle, Whitney Lippert drove in four runs and the Lady Bears made things look rather easy on Saturday.

Johnson allowed just one Lady ‘Stangs runner to reach third base, extending her consecutive scoreless innings streak to 31 innings.

Johnson struck out 14, allowed three hits and two walks in the complete game shutout.

“You know what you’re gonna get with Ella. We’ve seen it, she showed it all year long. She hasn’t changed, she hasn’t let up,” Lady Bears coach Tony Green said. “I brag about her every time we play, but her numbers tell the story.”

Lippert, who also doubles as the Lady Bears catcher helped erase any pressure early with a two-run single in the first, scoring Gracie Ramsey who led off with a single and Maddie Johnson who walked after battling back from an 0-2 count.

Lippert took the first pitch she saw to centerfield, the first three Lady Bears reaching base to start the bottom of the first.

“Coach always tells me to lock in whenever I get up there,” Lippert said. “I walk in the box, I just get in my zone and I rip it. Even with the bases full, it doesn’t matter to me. I just know I’m in here to hit.”

With the first strike, the Lady Bears started growing confidence as the game went on, Jalyn Hamilton’s RBI groundout making it 3-0 in the third. The Lady Bears showed poise and patience at the plate, drawing seven walks and collecting five hits.

“We always preach to Gracie (Ramsey) and Maddie (Johnson) when they go at the top, the lineups gonna go with them. Whitney getting that hit in the first inning was monstrous for us,” Green said.

Johnson’s lone bit of trouble on the day had runners on second and third after back-to-back singles with two outs in the top of the fourth, but got a strikeout in the 13th pitch of the at-bat with Molly Kramer after Kramer fouled off numerous two-strike pitches.

Johnson drew a bases loaded walk for some insurance in the bottom of the sixth to make it 4-0, Lippert adding two more with another two-run single right after. With Lippert’s 2-for-3 night, it gets her batting average up to .500 for the season and leads the team with 42 RBI.

“It’s mainly getting extra reps after practice or during practice. Always make sure to get them in and if I’m not doing too well then I’ll make sure I get more the next day. It’s just extra practice,” Lippert said.

Johnson got her 13th and 14th strikeouts to end the game in the seventh.

Bracken County will now take on Harrison County on Monday at 5 p.m. The Fillies had a 7-1 lead on Montgomery County, holding off the Lady Indians for a 7-6 victory in the third quarterfinal of the day.

A point of emphasis moving forward for the Lady Bears is the need to be better in the field, committing two errors on Saturday. That margin of error starts to minimize as the tournament goes on.

Bracken County has now claimed a 10th Region All “A” title, a district championship, a region tournament victory and with Saturday being their 21st win, their most wins in a season since 2011 when they won 22.

“This is the firsts for all them. I haven’t done this. This was my first region tournament I’ve coached in as well. Got a young team, the resume is good. The girls make me look like I know what I’m doing. We’re enjoying the ride, having a lot of fun and taking things a game at a time. We know what waits on us and we’re not afraid of it,” Green said.

LADY BEARS 6, LADY ‘STANGS 0

BISHOP BROSSART – 000-000-0 – 0-3-2

BRACKEN COUNTY – 201-003-X – 6-5-2

2B – (BC) Graves

RBI – (BC) Lippert 4, Hamilton, E. Johnson

R – (BC) Ramsey 2, M. Johnson 2, Kelsch, Gordley

WP – E. Johnson. LP – Kramer.

Records: Bishop Brossart 12-18, Bracken County 21-10