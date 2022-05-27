After an anxious nearly week long wait, area track and field athletes finally found out if they made the KHSAA state track and field meet or not.

Some took matters into their own hands at the region meets, finishing in the top two and not having to worry about it.

Others weren’t as fortunate as the majority of region meets took place throughout this week.

On Thursday night, the performance list was released.

Here’s a look at who is headed to Lexington next week.

AUGUSTA

The Panthers got their first ever known individual region champ from Matt Jones in the 3,200 meters Sunday in the Class A, Region 5 meet at Trimble County. The Panthers 4×800 team of Matt Jones, Conner Snapp, Bryant Curtis and Mike Jones also automatically qualified for the state meet with a second place finish at region. The 4×800 relay team of Jones, Curtis, Snapp and Jones enter with the fifth fastest time hopeful to earn a podium finish (top eight).

The qualifiers for Augusta are:

— Matt Jones, 3,200 meters (10:28.39), 11th seed

— Conner Snapp, 800 meters (2:07.85), 14th seed

— Braylie Curtis, 1,600 meters (5:58.28), 21st seed

— Braylie Curtis, 3,200 meters (12:49.32), 11th seed

— Bryant Curtis, 3,200 meters (10:44.60), 17th seed

— Boys’ 4×800 relay team (8:35.59), 5th seed

BRACKEN COUNTY

The Polar Bears program had two automatic qualifiers when Payton Gilvin finished second in the shot put at the Class A, Region 5 meet. Gineva Riley also qualified with a first place finish in the pole vault.

Qualifiers:

— Payton Gilvin, shot put (41-06), 18th seed

— Payton Gilvin, discus (117-04), 20th seed

— Gineva Riley, pole vault (5-06), 21st seed

FLEMING COUNTY

The Pease sisters eliminated any doubt from heading to Lexington with their performances at the Class AA, Region 5 meet last Saturday at Russell. Kalynn Pease finished first in the 100 meters, second in the 200 meters, second in the 400 meters and second in the long jump, qualifying in all four events for the state meet. Erin Pease placed first in the 100-meter hurdles, first in the 300-meter hurdles and second in the triple jump. Kalynn will compete in four events in Lexington, Erin in three.

Logan Pinkley had a third place finish in the 110-meter hurdles and qualified.

The three will have a really good chance in podium finishes, seeded in the top eight in all their events but one.

— Erin Pease, 100-meter hurdles (16.44), 5th seed

— Kalynn Pease, 100-meter dash (12.55), 5th seed

— Kalynn Pease, 400 meters (59.48), 2nd seed

— Erin Pease, 300-meter hurdles (49.57), 8th seed

— Kalynn Pease, 200-meter dash (25.85), 3rd seed

— Kalynn Pease, long jump (16-8.5), 5th seed

— Erin Pease, triple jump (31-8.5), 17th seed

— Logan Pinkley, 110-meter hurdles (15.96), 7th seed

LEWIS COUNTY

Ethan Johnson is the lone Lions qualifier after he won the 3,200 meters at the Class AA, Region 6 meet at Russell last Saturday.

— Ethan Johnson, 3,200 meters (10:27.67), 13th seed

MASON COUNTY

The Lady Royals and Royals will be sending a bus load down to Lexington. Auto qualifiers include all four of the Lady Royals relay teams of 4×800 (Alyssa Bisotti, Paige Decker, Layla Henderson, Elizabeth Lavinder), 4×200 (Morgan Carpenter, Alexis Decker, Hadley Maher, Avery Sims), 4×100 (Karis Applegate, Madison Howard, Neveah Wright, Lexi Young) and 4×400 (Morgan Carpenter, Avery Sims, Sarah Payne, Paige Decker) and the Royals 4×200 (Alix Flinders, Austin Moreland, Hunter Kinney, Brady Sanders) and 4×100 (C.J. Arthur, Anthony Bozeman, Keshaun Thomas, Brady Sanders) teams. Others finishing in the top two at region for auto berths were Anthony Bozeman in the 110-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash, Lexi Young in the 100-meter dash, long jump and high jump, Layla Henderson in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, Alix Flinders in the 400 meters, Sarah Payne in the 300-meter hurdles and pole vault, Paige Decker in the 800 meters, Victoria Lavinder in the discus, Ava Thompson in the pole vault and A.J. Barrett in the pole vault.

The qualifiers for the Royals and Lady Royals are:

— Girls 4×800 relay team (10:13.32), 4th seed

— Boys 4×800 relay team (8:51.01), 17th seed

— Anthony Bozeman, 110-meter hurdles (15.70), 4th seed

— Lexi Young, 100-meter dash (12.57) 6th seed

— Karis Applegate, 100-meter dash (12.80), 12th seed

— Girls 4×200 relay team (1:53.47), 15th seed

— Boys 4×200 relay team (1:34.50), 12th seed

— Layla Henderson, 1,600 meters (5:24.54), 7th seed

— Alyssa Bisotti, 1,600 meters (5:41.66), 15th seed

— Girls 4×100 relay team (51.38), 6th seed

— Boys 4×100 relay team (45.28), 13th seed

— Avery Sims, 400 meters (1:03.82), 17th seed

— Alix Flinders, 400 meters (52.82), 13th seed

— Sarah Payne, 300-meter hurdles (50.29), 14th seed

— Austin Moreland, 300-meter hurdles (43.96), 15th seed

— Paige Decker, 800 meters (2:27.47), 10th seed

— Lexi Young, 200-meter dash (25.90), 4th seed

— Karis Applegate, 200-meter dash (26.68), 13th seed

— Anthony Bozeman, 200-meter dash (23.25), 12th seed

— Layla Henderson, 3,200 meters (11:34.87), 2nd seed

— Elizabeth Lavinder, 3,200 meters (11:58.97), 6th seed

— Girls 4×400 relay team (4:20.22), 9th seed

— Boys 4×400 relay team (3:41.25), 13th seed

— Victoria Lavinder, discus (78-04), 24th seed

— Lexi Young, long jump (16-11), 3rd seed

— Lexi Young, high jump (5-00), 3rd seed

— Anthony Bozeman, high jump (6-00), 8th seed

— Ava Thompson, pole vault (9-06), 3rd seed

— Sarah Payne, pole vault (9-06), 4th seed

— A.J. Barrett, pole vault (12-09), 2nd seed

The Class A state meet is on Thursday, the Class AA state meet is on Friday.