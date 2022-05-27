Emily Wood and Bailey Boone will be making a trip to Lexington.

The Lady Royals tennis doubles duo qualified for the KHSAA state tournament by making it to the 10th Region semifinals in this past week’s tournament at Campbell County that ended on Tuesday.

Wood and Boone entered as the No. 4 seed and received a bye in the first round.

They won their second round matchup against Bracken County’s Chloe Jerrell/Serenity Owens duo, 6-1, 6-4. They followed that up with a quarterfinal victory over Montgomery County’s Jenna Easterwood/Megan Allen, 6-3, 6-0 to punch their ticket to state.

They finally met their match in the semis, losing to the eventual region champs from George Rogers Clark, Cassie Lowe/Madelyn Settles, 6-3, 6-2.

After a tough loss in the quarterfinals last year, they advanced a round further this year to extend their season, they were the lone participants from Mason County and the coverage area to do so.

The other Lady Royals doubles team was close to getting to the quarterfinals in Braelyn Crowe and Katherine Parker. They won their first round match over Campbell County’s Kayley Morgan/Catherine Maren, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 10-5. They followed that up with a tight loss to Bourbon County’s Taylor Koch/Destin Turner, 7-5, 6-4.

Other coverage area players include Augusta’s sisters of Laci and Reagan Tackett, after winning their first round match 6-0, 6-0 over Calvary Christian’s Parker Cox/Meredith Gilbert, dropped their second round match to Montgomery County’s Jenna Easterwood/Megan Allen, 6-1, 6-2.

Augusta’s Aleah Appleman/Shyenne Fields lost their first round match to Bourbon County’s Taylor Koch/Destin Turner, 6-1, 6-0.

St. Patrick’s Mandi Gilbert and Kahdyn Kimball dropped their opening round match after having to retire in the second set. They were down 6-4, 3-2 at the time the match ended.

Chloe Jarrell/Serenity Owens won their first round match, 6-1, 6-1 against Harrison County’s Katherine Judy/Grace Wilson before losing to Boone/Wood.

Bracken County’s Sophia Bennett/Emma Carter defeated St. Patrick’s Annelise Depenbrock/Leah Patchell, 6-1, 6-1 before losing to the No. 2 seed from Montgomery County, Macy Strode/Alyssa Tapp, 6-0, 6-0.

GIRLS SINGLES

Mason County’s Victoria Lavinder came up a match shy of qualifying for state, dropping her quarterfinal matchup to eventual singles champ in Campbell County’s Isabella McDowell, 6-1, 6-1.

Lavinder receieved a bye in the first round as the No. 6 seed in the tournament and defeated Nicholas County’s Whitley Martin, 6-2, 6-1 in the second round. Lavinder made it the furthest out of area singles players in the tournament.

Lavinder’s teammate Claire McGuire lost in the second round after an epic first round match with Scott’s Teagan Pattinson in which the third set went to a 42-point tiebreak, McGuire coming out on top, 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (22-20). McGuire lost her second round match to Paris’ A. Vickerstaff, 6-2, 6-1.

St. Patrick’s Taylor Watts (6-3, 6-4) and Reese Burton (6-7, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6)) dropped their first round matches.

Bracken County’s Sarah Quitter won her first round match (6-4, 6-0) before having to retire in the second round, Lady Bears Leah Bishop dropped her first round match, 6-0, 6-0.

BOYS SINGLES

No area boys’ singles players made it past the first round.

Mason County’s Alex Holt lost his first round match to Pendleton County’s Jordan Miller in a tight one, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

His teammate Brody Thoroughman also went down in the opening round to Harrison County’s Brown, 6-3, 6-3.

St. Patrick’s Falon Klee dropped his first round matchup to Paris’ Aiden Jones, 6-0, 6-0. Saints Logan Stahl also dropped his first round match to Calvary’s Luke Massengale, 6-2, 6-0.

Bracken County’s Chase Wilson dropped his first round matchup to Campbell County’s Devin Boling, 6-2, 6-4.

Harrison County’s Dason Herrington won the boys’ single title over George Rogers Clark’s Tennyson Prater, 6-1, 6-0.

BOYS DOUBLES

Mason County’s Evan Smith and Cooper Rolph received the No. 8 seed coming into the tournament and got a first round bye before dropping their second round match to George Rogers Clark’s Andrew Carter/Gratz McCraith, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

The Royals Sam Clarke and David Presnell won their first match over Harrison County’s Zachary Lutes/Micah Marsh, 7-5, 6-4 before dropping their second round match to George Rogers Clark’s Hayden Cecil/Connor McCraith, 6-1, 6-0.

St. Patrick’s Dexton Hazelrigg/Ethan Klee lost to Pendleton County’s William Spencer/Nolan Williams in the first round, 6-1, 6-0.

Augusta’s John Paul Cordle and Braydon Appleman won their first round match over Calvary Christian’s Short/Julian Antoine, 6-0, 6-0 before dropping their second round match to Harrison County’s Jeremiah Peveler/Jordan Pearson, 6-1, 6-0.

The Panthers Graison Clark and Carter Buerkley got to the second round after a win over Noah Tubbs/Joseph Small from Paris, 7-5, 6-4, before dropping their second round match to Campbell County’s Cameron Wells/Charlie Wells, 6-1, 6-1.

Bracken County’s Tanner Yelton and Erick Sumner lost their first round matchup to Scott’s Mason Helm and Mitchel Minor, 6-0, 6-4.

The Polar Bears Jake Truesdell/Collin Jarrell lost their first round matchup to Andrew Carter/Gratz McGraith, 6-0, 6-0.

Bourbon County’s Luke and Noah Earlywine won the boys’ doubles title with a victory over Campbell County’s Chase Combs/Colin Combs, 6-4, 6-1 in the championship match.

TEAM RESULTS

George Rogers Clark took home both the boys’ and girls’ team titles. Campbell County was the runner-up in both boys’ and girls. Mason County’s girls finished fifth.