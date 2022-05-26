The 10th Region softball tournament is set.

Play begins Saturday at Tommy Reffitt Field on the campus of Mt. Sterling Elementary.

Teams that made it out of the 39th District are the champ Bracken County and runner-up St. Patrick. The Lady Bears drew Bishop Brossart in a 2 p.m. game on Saturday while the Lady Saints get two-time defending champ Pendleton County on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The rest of the field includes two really good first round matchups when Campbell County and George Rogers Clark open up the tournament on Saturday at noon and Montgomery County taking on Harrison County at 4 p.m.

While Pendleton County enters as the favorite and undefeated in region play, they’re sure to get tested by the contenders. Montgomery County (30-4) comes in blazing hot, having won 28 of 29 that included a program record 25 straight victories. It’s the marquee matchup of the day when they take on Harrison County (27-11). The two did not face one another in the regular season and while the Lady Indians are undefeated in region play, Harrison County is 10-3 in region games, all three one-run losses to Pendleton County in 38th District play, including Tuesday’s championship in a 1-0, eight inning loss.

Bracken County’s (20-10) last region tournament win came in 2012, also against Bishop Brossart (12-17) who defeated the Lady Bears, 3-2 back on May 5. It was Bracken’s first game back from the All “A” state tournament and have gone 8-1 since that defeat.

Campbell County (16-10) and George Rogers Clark (14-12) will be a nice opener if the first matchup is any indicator, a 6-5 Camels victory in six innings back on April 22.

Pendleton County (18-9) went outside of region and played a lot of quality competition across the state and should be ready for anything that comes their way. They’ve won nine straight games entering the region tournament and take on a St. Patrick (8-10) team looking for their first ever region tournament victory.

The winners of Campbell-GRC and Pendleton-St. Patrick will play Monday at 3 p.m. with the Bracken-Brossart and Montgomery-Harrison winner playing Monday at 5 p.m.

The championship is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased on GoFan at: https://gofan.co/app/school/KY2792.

The winner of the 10th Region tournament will play Lewis County at the state tournament, who won the 16th Region tournament on Wednesday. That game will take place June 3 at 6 p.m., at University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium.