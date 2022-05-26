Home Sports Throwback Thursday Sports Throwback Thursday May 26, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print David Justice, the 1990 MLB Rookie of the Year and three-time MLB All Star, at the Germantown Park posing with Kyle Mullikin. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) David Justice, the 1990 MLB Rookie of the Year and three-time MLB All Star, at the Germantown Park posing with Kyle Mullikin. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) View Comments Maysville light rain enter location 22 ° C 22.5 ° 21.4 ° 94 % 5.7kmh 100 % Thu 23 ° Fri 21 ° Sat 22 ° Sun 27 ° Mon 29 °