David Justice, the 1990 MLB Rookie of the Year and three-time MLB All Star, at the Germantown Park posing with Kyle Mullikin. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

David Justice, the 1990 MLB Rookie of the Year and three-time MLB All Star, at the Germantown Park posing with Kyle Mullikin. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

David Justice, the 1990 MLB Rookie of the Year and three-time MLB All Star, at the Germantown Park posing with Kyle Mullikin. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)