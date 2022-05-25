10TH REGION BASEBALL AT HARRISON COUNTY
QUARTERFINALS
MONDAY
Nicholas County 7, Bishop Brossart 0
George Rogers Clark 10, Mason County 9 (9 innings)
TUESDAY
Campbell County 5, Harrison County 4
Montgomery County 4, Bracken County 3
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY
George Rogers Clark 7, Nicholas County 1
Campbell County vs Montgomery County, late
CHAMPIONSHIP
THURSDAY
George Rogers Clark vs Campbell County-Montgomery County winner, 6:30 p.m.
16TH REGION BASEBALL AT ROWAN COUNTY
QUARTERFINALS
SUNDAY
East Carter 5, Russell 2
Rowan County 3, Ashland 2
Boyd County 13, Elliott County 1 (5 innings)
Raceland 10, Fleming County 7
SEMIFINALS
MONDAY
Rowan County 5, East Carter 4
Boyd County 10, Raceland 0 (5 innings)
CHAMPIONSHIP
TUESDAY
Boyd County 2, Rowan County 0
16TH REGION SOFTBALL AT MORGAN COUNTY
QUARTERFINALS
SATURDAY
Boyd County 15, Morgan County 1 (5 innings)
Lewis County 6, Rowan County 5 (9 innings)
Raceland 7, Bath County 6
East Carter 8, Ashland 7
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY
Lewis County 6, Boyd County 3
Raceland 6, East Carter 2
CHAMPIONSHIP
WEDNESDAY
Lewis County 15, Raceland 0 (4 innings)