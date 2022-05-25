10TH REGION BASEBALL AT HARRISON COUNTY

QUARTERFINALS

MONDAY

Nicholas County 7, Bishop Brossart 0

George Rogers Clark 10, Mason County 9 (9 innings)

TUESDAY

Campbell County 5, Harrison County 4

Montgomery County 4, Bracken County 3

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY

George Rogers Clark 7, Nicholas County 1

Campbell County vs Montgomery County, late

CHAMPIONSHIP

THURSDAY

George Rogers Clark vs Campbell County-Montgomery County winner, 6:30 p.m.

16TH REGION BASEBALL AT ROWAN COUNTY

QUARTERFINALS

SUNDAY

East Carter 5, Russell 2

Rowan County 3, Ashland 2

Boyd County 13, Elliott County 1 (5 innings)

Raceland 10, Fleming County 7

SEMIFINALS

MONDAY

Rowan County 5, East Carter 4

Boyd County 10, Raceland 0 (5 innings)

CHAMPIONSHIP

TUESDAY

Boyd County 2, Rowan County 0

16TH REGION SOFTBALL AT MORGAN COUNTY

QUARTERFINALS

SATURDAY

Boyd County 15, Morgan County 1 (5 innings)

Lewis County 6, Rowan County 5 (9 innings)

Raceland 7, Bath County 6

East Carter 8, Ashland 7

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY

Lewis County 6, Boyd County 3

Raceland 6, East Carter 2

CHAMPIONSHIP

WEDNESDAY

Lewis County 15, Raceland 0 (4 innings)