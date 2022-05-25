37th District Baseball at Campbell County

May 17

Campbell County 12, Calvary Christian 0 (5 innings)

Bishop Brossart 17, Scott 2 (4 innings)

May 20

Championship

Campbell County 13, Bishop Brossart 2 (5 innings)

37th District Softball at Campbell County

May 23

Campbell County 13, Calvary Christian 0 (5 innings)

Bishop Brossart 4, Scott 1

May 24

Campbell County 11, Bishop Brossart 2

38th District Baseball at Pendleton County

May 17

Harrison County 12, Pendleton County 0 (5 innings)

May 20

Championship

Nicholas County 8, Harrison County 7 (9 innings)

38th District Softball at Robertson County

May 23

Pendleton County 15, Robertson County 0 (3 innings)

Harrison County 12, Nicholas County 0 (5 innings)

May 24

Championship

Pendleton County 1, Harrison County 0 (8 innings)

39th District Baseball at Bracken County

May 19

Bracken County 5, Augusta 4 (9 innings)

May 20

Championship

Mason County 8, Bracken County 0

39th District Softball at Wald Park

May 23

St. Patrick 11, Augusta 1

Bracken County 17, Mason County 0 (6 innings)

May 24

Bracken County 11, St. Patrick 0 (5 innings)

40th District Baseball at George Rogers Clark

May 17

George Rogers Clark 10, Paris 0 (6 innings)

Montgomery County 3, Bourbon County 2 (8 innings)

May 20

Championship

Montgomery County 6, George Rogers Clark 0

40th District Softball at Montgomery County

May 23

Montgomery County 15, Paris 0 (4 innings)

George Rogers Clark 10, Bourbon County 0 (6 innings)

May 24

Championship

Montgomery County 10, George Rogers Clark 2

61st District Baseball at Rowan County

May 16

Rowan County 15, Menifee County 0 (4 innings)

Fleming County 8, Bath County 1

May 17

Championship

Rowan County 9, Fleming County 4

61st District Softball at Fleming County

May 16

Bath County 15, Menifee County 0 (3 innings)

Rowan County 3, Fleming County 0

May 17

Championship

Bath County 11, Rowan County 10 (9 innings)

62nd District Baseball at East Carter

May 16

East Carter 6, Morgan County 5

May 17

Elliott County 12, West Carter 10 (8 innings)

May 18

Championship

East Carter 12, Elliott County 1 (5 innings)

62nd District Softball at West Carter

May 16

East Carter 8, West Carter 1

Morgan County 6, Elliott County 2

May 17

Championship

East Carter 9, Morgan County 1

63rd District Baseball at Russell

May 16

Raceland 9, Lewis County 4

May 17

Russell 2, Greenup County 1

May 18

Championship

Raceland 11, Russell 1

63rd District Softball at Russell

May 16

Lewis County 3, Russell 1

May 17

Raceland 12, Greenup County 9

May 19

Championship

Lewis County 5, Raceland 0

64th District Baseball at Boyd County

May 16

Boyd County 13, Rose Hill 1 (5 innings)

Ashland 14, Fairview 4

May 17

Championship

Boyd County 6, Ashland 2

64th District Softball at Boyd County

May 17

Ashland 7, Fairview 4

May 19

Championship

Boyd County 12, Ashland 7