CYNTHIANA — The second day of the 10th Region Tournament Quarterfinals featured the Montgomery County Indians defeating the Bracken County Polar Bears, 4-3.

The young Bracken team kept it close, but they were just short of stopping the Indians eight-game winning streak.

Montgomery County started early, scoring three of their four runs in the first inning. There were several RBI including one from Jarrett Stidham and two from Jack Blackburn.

The Polar Bears starting pitcher Hank Krift started his night with a strikeout to end the inning, tallying eight for the game.

“It took Hank a couple innings to settle in, but once he did, he got in a groove and kept us right where we needed to be.” Polar Bear head coach Rob Krift said.

Bracken gave up another run in the top of the second inning, but that would be it for Montgomery. The Indians would remain scoreless from then on.

From then on, Bracken had their chances and was able to gather some hits, and score their first in the top of the third off a Ross Lucas single, that sent Chase Archibald home, making it 4-1.

The next inning, Montgomery County made some pitching changes. Brody Shaw would come in, followed by Jack Blackburn. The Polar Bears managed to score another run off the Montgomery pitching struggles that would put it at 4-2. On the pitching Montgomery head coach Gene Combs said “It was disappointing, but it wasn’t a surprise.”

The Polar Bears added one more score in the fifth inning off a balk, but for the next two innings it was all defense for both teams.

Two more pitching changes were made in the game. Due to the high pitch count, originally the starting catcher, Josh Hamilton would finish the game for Krift, while Davis Johnson came in for Blackburn.

Bracken had one more inning to continue their season but fell short with two groundouts and a strikeout. Montgomery County was victorious with a 4-3 win.

Krift was pleased with how his team responded, even with the loss. “I asked the team just to peck away. I said don’t give me four runs one inning, just give me one, and they did. There were three innings in a row that they gave me a run.”

The Polar Bears put 17 runners on base in the game, collecting nine hits, five walks, a hit by pitch and reaching twice via an error. The opportunities were there.

“We left a lot of runners on base today, but I’m proud of the way we ended the season. We played exceptional defense, exceptional pitching, and our hitting was better than we have been hitting the last few games.” Krift said.

Bracken’s season ends at 14-14, but there is a lot of future potential for the Polar Bears. “At the beginning we were looking to at least get to .500. Last year we were four games under, and I said I wanted to get to at least that, and that’s where we’re at. We lost a few games we should have won earlier, but we’re playing consistently playing two 8th graders in the field in varsity baseball.”

“When you can compete and win games and be .500 in varsity baseball with that young of a team, I’m pleased with how the season went. We had injuries, we lost Clayton for almost the whole season so the way everybody came together is very bright for the future.” Krift said.

The Indians may have won, but it was a little too close than they would have liked. With a few errors here and there, Combs said “In the postseason if you don’t clean it up, you get beat and you go home. Postseason sometimes brings out the best in people and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Combs, wanted to see more out of his team. “We played to the level of our competition, and when you do that, in most cases, you get beat. He (Hank Krift) threw a wonderful game. We’re very fortunate to have won, and we probably didn’t deserve it.”

Montgomery did get out though and they will take on Campbell County on Wednesday night for a shot to head to the 10th region championship. The Camels defeated host Harrison County on a walk-off homerun by Zack Riley in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, 5-4.

INDIANS 4, POLAR BEARS 3

BRACKEN COUNTY — 001-110-0 — 3-9-2

MONTGOMERY CO. — 310-000-0 — 4-6-2

2B — (MC) Ison, Butcher, Blackburn

RBI — (BC) Rudd, Lucas (MC) Ison, Stidham, Blackburn 2

R — (BC) Hamilton, Tarter, Archibald (MC) Ison, Shaw, Patrick

WP — Blackburn. LP — Krift.

Records: Bracken County 14-14, Montgomery County 19-12