LICKING RIVER — Boyd County had one final rally left on Tuesday night.

Lewis County starting pitcher Emily Cole had more strikeouts to deliver.

The junior let out a celebratory yell after her final punchout clinched a 6-3 win over Boyd County in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals at the Joe Stacy Recreational Complex.

It also propelled Lewis County to consecutive trips to the region final. Cole said the team can lean on their recent postseason success and experience during the tense moments.

“Last year helps us every day,” Cole said. “We have to get better from last year (after reaching the state semifinals). We also know we can do it because of last year.”

“It’s very different,” she added. “We have a target on our backs this year. I think it really centers us and we try focus more.”

Lewis County took advantage of late scoring opportunities to grab an advantage after what started as a pitcher’s duel early in the contest.

The Lions from Vanceburg plated four runs in their final two at-bats to gain separation in the low-scoring game.

Kelsi Tackett smacked a two-out single in the sixth inning. Two walks later, the bases were loaded. A wild pitch got one run home.

Cheyenne D’Souza hit a ground ball deep in the hole between shortstop and third base. Another tally crossed the plate before a runner was ruled out for running outside the base path near third.

“The girls did a great job today,” Lewis County coach Chad Case said. “We had not seen their pitcher (Kylie Thompson) before. It took us a few innings to get going. We got going and we came out with the win today.”

Lewis County (30-5) added two more runs in the seventh stanza on Kayla Sullivan’s RBI triple and Cole’s groundout.

“When we started playing small ball and got some bunts down, we got people on base,” Case said. “Then we hit a gap and got a run in. It changed the momentum. I have to give the credit to the kids. Emily pitched a great game. She kept them off-balanced with her fastball and offspeed pitch. We are very happy to be playing in the championship game.”

Cole struck out 13 batters to pick up the win in the circle. Sullivan finished 3 for 4 at the plate and knocked in two runs.

Case and Cole said Sullivan gives the team an offensive spark at the top of the lineup.

“I know whenever Kayla gets up,” Cole said, “I have full confidence that she will get on base, and she will score us a run. She is our best hitter.”

“Everything we do depends on Kayla Sullivan,” Case added. “She comes up and she gets on. She sets the spark, and we roll. Everybody jumps on her back. She sets the tone for this team. She did a great job today.”

Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler gave the ball to Thompson against the defending region championship. He said he was confident she was prepared for the challenge and Thompson proved him right in the circle.

“We’ve been really blessed with two quality pitchers all year,” Wheeler said. “Over the past month, Kylie has been consistent. She had great outings against Lawrence County, Johnson Central and Ashland. Lewis County hadn’t seen her this year. For six innings, she really battled.”

After Sullivan singled to lead off the game, Thompson retired the next nine batters. Boyd County (23-9) grabbed a quick lead with a run in the first inning.

Jaycie Goad walked and stole second. Sara Bays followed with a double to knock her in with the game’s first run.

“Whenever someone scores a run, I always try to refocus and be stronger mentally,” Cole said. “I knew my team would have my back and they scored a run in the next two innings.”

Lewis County catcher Jerra Lucas stymied a potential Boyd County scoring opportunity in the third inning. The eighth-grader threw out two runners who were trying to steal, the second closed out the frame.

“She has helped us out all year long,” Case said. “She finally got the starting role behind the plate. I couldn’t be more proud of that kid. She did a great job for us.”

Sarah Weddington opened the fourth inning with a triple into the right-center field gap. Alanna Puente put Lewis County on the board with a sacrifice fly.

Sullivan gave her team their first lead after her single in the fifth, which allowed D’Souza to come home.

Boyd County kept fighting with their final at-bat. Myla Hamilton crushed a solo home run over the left-field wall to start the rally. The Lions from Cannonsburg placed two more runners on base and brought the tying run to the plate.

Cole eventually struck out the side to seal the win.

Hamilton was 2 for 3 for Boyd County.

“I thought we came out and put some pressure on them,” Wheeler said. “We got over aggressive on the bases during one inning. … It was two good teams that played really well. The Sullivan girl swings the bat well. We gave them all they wanted.”

“I am really proud of the year that we have had,” he added, “individually and collectively as a team. We have come a long way. I thought we competed today and played really good defense.”

LEWIS COUNTY 6, BOYD COUNTY 3

LEWIS COUNTY — 000-112-2 — 6-7-1

BOYD COUNTY — 100-010-1 — 3-6-1

WP — Cole. LP — Thompson.

2B — Bays (BC)

3B — Weddington (LC), Sullivan (LC

HR— Hamilton (BC)