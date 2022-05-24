Teammates congratulate Ella Johnson after striking out all 15 batters she faced in Tuesday’s 39th District championship. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Talk about a changing of the guard with emphasis.

Having seen Mason County win the last five district titles, Bracken County came in this season determined to end that.

They did so emphatically the last two days, defeating St. Patrick on Tuesday in the 39th District Championship, 11-0 in five innings.

They combined to outscore Mason County and the Lady Saints 28-0 in the two games, winning their first district title since 2015.

“The girls came in a little more amped up. We do have a young group and yes, the girls came in a little more amped up. I told Josh last night girls didn’t forget that feeling walking off that field last year,” Lady Bears coach Tony Green said. “Last night they wanted to celebrate, today I told them they celebrate tonight.”

Ella Johnson was nearly flawless the entire tournament, Monday allowing just two hits while striking out 13.

How about Johnson’s encore on Tuesday?

Fifteen up, fifteen down, all via the strikeout. Johnson was untouchable, throwing 46 of her 54 pitches for strikes, the only action the defense getting was Whitney Lippert throwing to first base twice on a dropped third strike.

“It doesn’t matter who you play. You put on that kind of performance in that circle, I don’t care who it is, you still got to do your job behind the plate and in the circle, and she and Whitney did it,” Green said. “If it had been hit, our defense would have made plays, they’ve been playing well. Everything started coming together. Probably right around the All “A”. The girls started putting it together, their confidence started building and they got a taste of winning. That taste of winning can change you. They’re really come around.”

The Lady Bears sealed Tuesday’s title early and often, the first 12 batters reaching base and scoring 10 runs, only to surrender three outs on the basepaths by leaving before a pitch was thrown, making for an automatic out.

In the 10-run first, the Lady Bears had 10 hits and walked twice.

Their bats are hot at the right time, having scored 55 runs in the last five games over the last week. The lineup is dangerous and Green credits their schedule for that.

“We’ve played pretty decent competition all year. That helped us. Over the last week we played all the way up to Saturday. It helped, it helped the girls because most of the pitching we’ve seen the caliber pitching we were going to face in the district tournament. Just worked out that way. Girls timing was down, they come in yesterday on a mission and they come in today on a mission,” Green said.

The bright spot for the Lady Saints from there was Makenna Roush limiting the damage over five innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs, walking one and striking out six. She was dealing with an injury and out of precaution was held out from starting in the circle.

“She’ll be alright, she’ll be ready to go,” Lady Saints coach Ronnie Clos said.

Clos just had to tip his hat to the opponent on a day like today.

“A pitcher pitched a perfect game. What do you do? Fifteen up, 15 down, they all strikeout what can you do. Give all the credit to Bracken. They’re a great team, have a great pitcher,” Clos said.

Johnson’s lights out performance hasn’t just spanned the last two days either. She’s now gone 24 straight innings without allowing a run, striking out 55 batters during that stretch and allowing five hits.

“I’ve just really been trying to focus a lot more when I’m out there and block everything else out and throw strikes,” Johnson said. “There was a time in the middle of season where I got a little nervous and I thought stuff wasn’t gonna work out. Then I finally got my groove back and started throwing strikes again.”

Now the two will head to the 10th Region tournament, expected to start on Saturday at Montgomery County’s Tommy Reffitt Field in Mt. Sterling.

LADY BEARS 11, LADY SAINTS 0 (5 INNINGS)

BRACKEN COUNTY — (10)00-10x-x — 11–0

SAINT PATRICK — 000-00x-x — 0-0-2

2B — (BC) Johnson, Lippert

3B — (BC) Bess

RBI — (BC) Ramsey, Johnson 3, Lippert, Hamilton, Graves, Tarter, Gordley, Bess 2

R — (BC) Ramsey, M. Johnson 2, E. Johnson 2, Lippert, Hamilton, Graves, Tarter, Gordley, Bess

WP — E. Johnson. LP — McKay.

Records: Bracken County 19-10, St. Patrick 8-10