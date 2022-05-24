CYNTHIANA — The list of agonizing losses in the 10th Region baseball tournament grows for Mason County.

Searching for their first region tourney win since 2014, the Royals had a win snatched away once again, losing 10-9 to George Rogers Clark in nine innings on Monday night.

Leading 9-8 going into the final inning, the Cardinals got the game tying run on a throwing error after a steal of third, Caden Spicer later delivering the game-winning hit in the ninth on an RBI double.

“Nobody needs to lose these type of games, but unfortunately that’s the beauty of sports,” Royals coach Jason Butler said. “That’s how you grow and that’s how we’ll get better. Sometimes being on the short end of the stick leaves a feeling for these kids to remember come forward to next season. It was a classic game. We battled.”

It’s not that the Royals didn’t have their chances though after falling in a 4-0 hole in the first inning.

They rallied for five runs in the second, four in the fourth to take a 9-4 lead.

In a game that had it all that lasted three hours, 19 minutes with 19 runs, 14 hits, eight errors, 19 walks, two hit by pitch, it was Spicer’s grand slam in the top of the fifth that got the Cardinals right back in it.

That made it 9-8 and a brand new ballgame once again, Spicer’s sixth RBI of the game and he wasn’t done yet, collecting the game-winning hit in the top of the ninth.

Not only the loss, but the way it happened has to sting for the Royals. They had multiple opportunities to stretch their lead even further, leaving the bases loaded twice, once in the second inning and once again in sixth, searching for insurance with one out and failing to tack on.

“Thought some kids got hesitant at the plate as the game rolled on. When we put the ball in play, they let us do some things. Six errors. We went down looking strike three bases loaded twice on the night. Those were key moments and we just didn’t win those moments,” Butler said.

Keyonte Beck was the Cardinals unsung hero, coming on in relief in the sixth with one out and the bases loaded, Beck pitching 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball without allowing a hit and striking out six.

The Royals had one last chance in the bottom of the ninth, Eli Porter reaching on the Cardinals sixth error of the night, Landon Scilley reaching with a two-out walk to put runners on first and second.

But Beck stayed calm, got a strikeout to end the game and GRC advances to Wednesday’s semis to take on Nicholas County, who defeated Bishop Brossart 7-0 in the first game of the day.

Mason County’s season comes to a close at 17-14, matching their most amount of wins since 2017. It was a solid first season under Jason Butler and one that has a lot of promise, eight of the nine in the lineup Monday night returning next year with five of them being underclassmen with three juniors.

“We’re getting there. Seventeen wins, lot of these kids hadn’t seen that. We’re headed in the right direction,” Butler said.

Jamison Gifford is a big loss in the lineup, the senior a key cog in the Royals middle of the lineup, hitting .376 this season. They also lose seniors Hunter Thompson and Kemper Arrasmith.

“Can’t say enough about what they mean to me. Whatever they step outside of this and step into the real world and do they’ll be successful. I can’t say enough about these three seniors and what they were and what they meant to this team,” Butler said.

But the future is bright and it’s here. Landon Scilley and Eli Porter were the two biggest producers on the team as sophomores, Cray Fite and Cole Horch with solid seasons as freshman, Fite taking home the All-Tournament team recognition after going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI, two walks and a run scored.

Connor Butler is another underclassmen that stepped up this season along with juniors Carson Pugh, Westin Messer and Jonathan Jones that made big jumps this season.

“Very blessed. This season was fun. Feel like I aged about 20 years tonight, but this one will leave a taste in our mouth and make us hungrier for next season,” Butler said.

The list of losses in the regional tourney over the last seven seasons for the Royals contingent is a tough pill to swallow. A 0-0 game in the sixth inning in 2016 against Scott resulted in a 2-0 defeat. A 8-7 lead over Harrison County in 2017 in the seventh resulting in a 10-7 loss, a 5-1 lead over Bourbon County in 2019 in the fifth inning turning into a 11-5 loss and last season’s 6-2 lead on Nicholas County in the fourth resulting in a 10-7 loss.

The pieces are there, now it’s a matter of breaking through that wall of an elusive region tournament victory.

CARDINALS 10, ROYALS 9 (9 INNINGS)

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK — 400-040-101 — 10-7-6

MASON COUNTY — 050-400-000 — 9-7-2

2B — (GRC) Spicer, Dawalt (MC) Fite

HR — (GRC) Spicer

RBI — (GRC) Spicer 7, Gough (MC) Scilley, Gifford 2, Fite 3

R — (GRC) Davis, McAlpin, Huff 3, Walton 2, Spicer 3 (MC) Porter 2, Horch 2, Scilley, Gifford, Fite, Pugh, Jones

WP — Beck. LP — Porter.

Records: George Rogers Clark 20-13, Mason County 17-14