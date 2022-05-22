37th District Baseball at Campbell County
May 17
Campbell County 12, Calvary Christian 0 (5 innings)
Bishop Brossart 17, Scott 2 (4 innings)
May 20
Championship
Campbell County 13, Bishop Brossart 2 (5 innings)
37th District Softball at Campbell County
May 23
Campbell County vs Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.
Scott vs Bishop Brossart, 7 p.m.
May 24
Championship, 6 p.m.
38th District Baseball at Pendleton County
May 17
Harrison County 12, Pendleton County 0 (5 innings)
May 20
Championship
Nicholas County 8, Harrison County 7 (9 innings)
38th District Softball
Pendleton County vs Robertson County, TBD
Harrison County vs Nicholas County, TBD
Championship, TBD
39th District Baseball at Bracken County
May 19
Bracken County 5, Augusta 4 (9 innings)
May 20
Championship
Mason County 8, Bracken County 0
39th District Softball at Wald Park
May 23
Augusta vs St. Patrick, 5 p.m.
Mason County vs Bracken County, 6:15 p.m.
May 24
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
40th District Baseball at George Rogers Clark
May 17
George Rogers Clark 10, Paris 0 (6 innings)
Montgomery County 3, Bourbon County 2 (8 innings)
May 20
Championship
Montgomery County 6, George Rogers Clark 0
40th District Softball at Montgomery County
May 23
Montgomery County vs Paris, 6 p.m.
George Rogers Clark vs Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m.
May 24
Championship, 6 p.m.
61st District Baseball at Rowan County
May 16
Rowan County 15, Menifee County 0 (4 innings)
Fleming County 8, Bath County 1
May 17
Championship
Rowan County 9, Fleming County 4
61st District Softball at Fleming County
May 16
Bath County 15, Menifee County 0 (3 innings)
Rowan County 3, Fleming County 0
May 17
Championship
Bath County 11, Rowan County 10 (9 innings)
62nd District Baseball at East Carter
May 16
East Carter 6, Morgan County 5
May 17
Elliott County 12, West Carter 10 (8 innings)
May 18
Championship
East Carter 12, Elliott County 1 (5 innings)
62nd District Softball at West Carter
May 16
East Carter 8, West Carter 1
Morgan County 6, Elliott County 2
May 17
Championship
East Carter 9, Morgan County 1
63rd District Baseball at Russell
May 16
Raceland 9, Lewis County 4
May 17
Russell 2, Greenup County 1
May 18
Championship
Raceland 11, Russell 1
63rd District Softball at Russell
May 16
Lewis County 3, Russell 1
May 17
Raceland 12, Greenup County 9
May 19
Championship
Lewis County 5, Raceland 0
64th District Baseball at Boyd County
May 16
Boyd County 13, Rose Hill 1 (5 innings)
Ashland 14, Fairview 4
May 17
Championship
Boyd County 6, Ashland 2
64th District Softball at Boyd County
May 17
Ashland 7, Fairview 4
May 19
Championship
Boyd County 12, Ashland 7