10TH REGION BASEBALL AT HARRISON COUNTY
QUARTERFINALS
MONDAY
Nicholas County vs Bishop Brossart, 5:30 p.m.
Mason County vs George Rogers Clark, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
Campbell County vs Harrison County, 5:30 p.m.
Montgomery County vs Bracken County, 8 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY
Nicholas County-Bishop Brossart winner vs Mason County-George Rogers Clark winner, 5:30 p.m.
Campbell County-Harrison County winner vs Montgomery County-Bracken County winner, 8 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
THURSDAY
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
16TH REGION BASEBALL AT ROWAN COUNTY
QUARTERFINALS
SUNDAY
East Carter 5, Russell 2
Rowan County 3, Ashland 2
Boyd County 13, Elliott County 1 (5 innings)
Raceland vs Fleming County, late
SEMIFINALS
MONDAY
East Carter vs Rowan County, 6 p.m.
Boyd County vs Raceland-Fleming County winner, 9 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
TUESDAY
East Carter-Rowan County winner vs Boyd County-Raceland-Fleming County winner, 6:30 p.m.
16TH REGION SOFTBALL AT MORGAN COUNTY
QUARTERFINALS
SATURDAY
Boyd County 15, Morgan County 1 (5 innings)
Lewis County 6, Rowan County 5 (9 innings)
Raceland 7, Bath County 6
East Carter 8, Ashland 7
SEMIFINALS
MONDAY
Boyd County vs Lewis County, 6:30 p.m.
Raceland vs East Carter, 8:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
TUESDAY
Boyd County-Lewis County winner vs Raceland-East Carter winner, 6 p.m.