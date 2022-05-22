10TH REGION BASEBALL AT HARRISON COUNTY

QUARTERFINALS

MONDAY

Nicholas County vs Bishop Brossart, 5:30 p.m.

Mason County vs George Rogers Clark, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY

Campbell County vs Harrison County, 5:30 p.m.

Montgomery County vs Bracken County, 8 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY

Nicholas County-Bishop Brossart winner vs Mason County-George Rogers Clark winner, 5:30 p.m.

Campbell County-Harrison County winner vs Montgomery County-Bracken County winner, 8 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

THURSDAY

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

16TH REGION BASEBALL AT ROWAN COUNTY

QUARTERFINALS

SUNDAY

East Carter 5, Russell 2

Rowan County 3, Ashland 2

Boyd County 13, Elliott County 1 (5 innings)

Raceland vs Fleming County, late

SEMIFINALS

MONDAY

East Carter vs Rowan County, 6 p.m.

Boyd County vs Raceland-Fleming County winner, 9 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

TUESDAY

East Carter-Rowan County winner vs Boyd County-Raceland-Fleming County winner, 6:30 p.m.

16TH REGION SOFTBALL AT MORGAN COUNTY

QUARTERFINALS

SATURDAY

Boyd County 15, Morgan County 1 (5 innings)

Lewis County 6, Rowan County 5 (9 innings)

Raceland 7, Bath County 6

East Carter 8, Ashland 7

SEMIFINALS

MONDAY

Boyd County vs Lewis County, 6:30 p.m.

Raceland vs East Carter, 8:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

TUESDAY

Boyd County-Lewis County winner vs Raceland-East Carter winner, 6 p.m.