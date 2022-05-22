WEST LIBERTY — Rowan County had all the chances it could have asked for to knock off the defending 16th Region Champion Lewis County to open the 2022 regional tournament.

But when things got tense late in the contest, the Lions rode the arm of Emily Cole to the end as she fanned four of her 13 total strikeouts in the eighth and the ninth to lead Lewis County to a 6-5 win over Rowan County at Joe Stacy Recreational Complex.

After Rowan County plated a pair of runs with two outs in the seventh to even the affair at 5-5, Cole retired her next seven batters in order, including fanning the eighth.

“She always gets stronger (as the game goes on) and I can always depend on her,” Lewis County skipper Chad Case said. “I always tell the team, if we can put up four or five runs, Emily Cole is going to get it done for us and she got it done for us again today.”

However, Cole had plenty of reinforcements defensively as well as at the plate, led by Kelsey Tackett and Maddie Johnson. Tackett drove in a pair of runs with singles in the first and third frames and Johnson went 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored after entering the game in the third.

“We had a lot of kids come through today,” Case said. “Kelsey Tackett came through with a couple big hits. Maddie Johnson came off the bench with some really good hits. Just so proud of this team today.”

Alanuna Puente tied the game at 1-1 in the first with an RBI triple then scored one batter later, on an RBI single by Tackett for a 2-1 lead. But the biggest swing of the game came from Cheyenne Dsouza with two outs in the ninth. The Lions left fielder hacked at the first pitch and delivered a swinging but that lead to the fourth Rowan County error after the catcher’s throw toward first sailed over the first baseman’s head and into right field to allow the winning run to score from second.

“I knew coming in here today that Coach (Larry) Slone was going to put a team on here that was going to play with us,” Case said. “The last three or four games, everybody who walks on that field with us, has given us their best shot. So, I knew when we drew Rowan County, we were going to have a game on our hands. He put a heck of a team on the field today. My kids battled all the way to the end and that’s what we needed to push us over the hump and keep rolling in this tournament.”

Down to its final out of the game in the seventh, Rowan County (19-15) got back-to-back singles from Malana Hamm and Lauryn Eastham to even the score at 5-5 but left the go-ahead run at second to close the frame.

“We get a base hit; we take the lead,” Vikings coach Larry Slone said. “We get a wild pitch; we take the lead. If we make something happen, we might’ve taken the lead. Against a good team that is supposed to beat me, the pressure is right out there on the field. All I’ve got to do is apply a little bit of pressure to them. I couldn’t be happier with my girls.”

Trinity Lambert kept Lewis County (29-5) at bay much of the game from the circle and Case admitted he knew all too well of what to expect from her.

“Trinity plays travel ball for me,” he said. “So, I’m with her all summer long and I knew what she was going to do. I knew she wasn’t going to try and blow balls past us. I knew she was going to throw off-speed and I kept telling my kids to get up in the box. Wait on it to travel, but it’s hard and when you are in a big game situation like this, it’s hard to just sit there and wait on that ball. You are just anxious to put it out there.”

Sloan described the outcome to his team after the contest while explaining how close it was while letting it slip away.

“The biggest thing is as young as they are, they can let these moments fade,” Sloan said. “They have to bury them and bring them back when they get back into this kind of situation again. You have to remember and make better plays. We’re young. That’s all you can say. We’re young and you hope you grow up.”

Lewis County meets Boyd County Monday night at 5 p.m. in the region semifinals.

LADY LIONS 6, VIKINGS 5 (9 INNINGS)

ROWAN COUNTY — 100-110-200 — 5-8-4

LEWIS COUNTY — 201-002-001 — 6-10-2

WP —Cole. LP —Lambert.