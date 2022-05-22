Mason County’s Alix Flinders reacts after winning the 400 meters at the Class AA, Region 6 track and field meet on Saturday. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

RUSSELL – It’s been pretty much an annual tradition lately.

A weather delay at the Class AA, Region 6 track and field meet and then a resounding victory for the Mason County Lady Royals track and field team.

It happened again on Saturday at Russell, the meet delayed over two hours thanks to Mother Nature and while the result was no longer in question, the only question remained was by how much. They went into the weather delay leading by 49 points and ended the meet with 193 points, 121 clear of second place Russell for their ninth region title in the last 13 years.

It also marked a perfect 7-for-7 in taking home first place as a team in meets this season.

“Perfectly fair to say this was the most dominant team we’ve ever had. Winning by 121 points,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “Potentially has the ability to do more at the state level if we perform how we can. Highest finish was eighth in years past. We stay healthy and everything comes together I think we can top that. We’re positioned pretty well.”

The Royals also had hopes of coming away with a region title, but host Russell stopped that from happening, the Red Devils scoring 167 points to the Royals in second place with 106.5 points, their best finish since 2014.

“Haven’t been higher than fourth ever since then. Performed well. Guys performed on schedule with what they had been doing all year. Not many disappointments and a lot of surprises,” Kachler said.

While the team results show what type of program one is, track is an individual sport and many area athletes shined on Saturday, here’s some storylines from Saturday’s meet:

HENDERSON AND YOUNG SET SCHOOL RECORDS

The Lady Royals had four school records broken by two people, Layla Henderson in the 1,600 (5:24.54) and 3,200 (11:34.87). Henderson was thankful for the weather delay, having already won the 1,600 prior to it and waiting on the 3,200.

“It was really a blessing. I mean, no one wants to delay but it really did work out to get that long break,” Henderson said.

Lexi Young set school records in the 100-meter dash (12.57) and 200 meters (25.90).

Young also won the high jump, clearing 5-feet, the long jump with a distance of 16-11 and was a part of the winning 4×100 team, giving her the opportunity to compete in four events at the state meet, assuming she qualifies in the 200 in which she finished third in the event.

PR’S GALORE

On top of the four school records, Mason County coach Mark Kachler said the boys’ set seven PRs on the night, the girls’ setting 16.

“Pretty prepared and confident going in. Looked at things hard and knew we were in the mix on the boys side and dominant on the girls side. They competed very relaxed and that probably helped them too.”

ROYALS RELAYS DOMINATE

The track events started with the 4×800 relay, the Lady Royals taking the first of three first-place finishes in relay events on the day, Alyssa Bisotti, Paige Decker, Layla Henderson and Elizabeth Lavinder running a time of 10:13.32. The Lady Royals 4×200 team of Morgan Carpenter, Alexis Decker, Hadley Maher and Avery Sims took home first in a time of 1:53.47. The 4×100 team of Karis Applegate, Madison Howard, Neveah Wright and Lexi Young won in a time of 51.38. The 4×400 team of Morgan Carpenter, Avery Sims, Sarah Payne and Paige Decker finished second in a time of 4:20.22 and will also compete at state.

The Royals also had strong showing in relay events, the 4×100 team of C.J. Arthur, Anthony Bozeman, Keshaun Thomas and Brady Sanders a winner in a time of 45.28, the 4×200 team of Alix Flinders, Austin Moreland, Hunter Kinney and Brady Sanders won in a time of 1:34.50.

PEASE SISTERS SHINE ONCE AGAIN

Fleming County’s Erin Pease took home first in the 100-meter hurdles by nearly two seconds in a time of 16.44. She also won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 49.57. Erin Pease also finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 31-8.5 and fourth in the long jump with a distance of 15-2.25.

Erin’s sister Kalynn won the girls’ 100-meter dash, edging out Mason County’s Lexi Young by .02 hundredths of a second in a time of 12.55. That was an extremely tight race, four runners breaking the 13-second mark, Ashland’s Lillian Sebastian in third in a time of 12.60, Mason County’s Karis Applegate in a time of 12.80.

Kalynn finished second in the 400 in a time of 59.48, edged out by Boyd County’s Sophia Newsome with a time of 59.26. She was also second in the 200 in a time of 25.85 and second in the long jump with a distance of 16-8.5.

Kalynn will be competing in four events at the state meet, Erin at least three and a possibility of four if she gets an at-large berth in the long jump.

“What we always say is she has more coordination, I have more speed and we wish we were one person because we’d be amazing,” Kalynn Pease said. “We’re hoping to have a really nice day at state.”

FLINDERS SETS SEASON BEST IN 400, WINS REGION

Mason County’s Alix Flinders ended his 400 in tears, not because of being upset, but winning the race in a time of 52.82.

“After finishing runner-up last year, I wanted to make sure that didn’t happen this time,” Flinders said, after holding off the pack in the last 50 meters. “I was making sure that nobody was getting me. I was just hoping to win something and go to state for something.”

“BUG” BOZEMAN A WINNER IN TWO EVENTS

Anthony Bozeman won the high jump with a height of 6-feet and the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.25 and finished second in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.70. Bozeman was also a part of the first place 4×100 team and will have the opportunity to compete in four events at the state meet.

BARRETT MAKES POLE VAULT VICTORY LOOK EASY

Barrett cleared 12-feet, nine inches and won by nearly two feet. He pondered going higher, but will save his best for the state meet.

“I was working on form today. It felt really good,” Barrett said. “Can’t wait for state. I’m aiming for 14 and a school record.”

THOMPSON, PAYNE GO 1-2 IN POLE VAULT

The pole vault got the Lady Royals 18 points with a 1-2 finish, Ava Thompson in first with a height of 9-06, Sarah Payne also clearing 9-06, but Thompson winning the tiebreaker by doing it in less attempts.

Payne also qualified in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing second in a time of 50.29.

JOHNSON STUNS IN 3,200

Lewis County’s Ethan Johnson had been improving all season and that was even further evident on Saturday. He set a PR by over 30 seconds in the 3,200, winning the event in a time of 10:27.67.

“I didn’t know I had that in me. I’ve never been this empty after a race in my life,” Johnson said. “I’ve dreamed of this my entire life, I worked my absolute butt off to get here.”

DECKER SECOND IN THE 800

Paige Decker placed second in the 800 in a time of 2:27.47.

LAVINDER SECOND IN DISCUS

Mason County’s Victoria Lavinder claimed second in the discus with a throw of 78-04.

HOPEFULS FOR STATE MEET

It will be a long week for some as they await to see if they qualified for an at-large berth to the Class AA state meet in Lexington on June 3. If finishing outside of the top two at the region meet, the next 10 best times across the state throughout the other seven regions then receive an at-large bid to make the state meet.

“Unfortunate it gets strung out like this. Some really good regions still to compete. KHSAA says they’ll put out the official list on Friday, Milespilt should have it for Thursday so we should know then,” Kachler said.

The class AA state track and field meet is Friday, June 3, in Lexington.

Here’s a few of those athletes that just finished outside the top two:

— Mason County’s C.J. Arthur finished third in the 100-meter dash, his time of 11.65 hopeful to get him to the state meet.

— Mason County’s Alyssa Bisotti third in the 1,600 in a time of a time of 5:41.66.

— Fleming County’s Logan Pinkley took home a pair of third place finishes, the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.96 and the triple jump with a distance of 38-7.5.

— Mason County’s Haven Hamilton finished third in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 53.79.

— Mason County’s Austin Moreland finished third in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 43.96, just missing out on auto qualifying by .02 of a second, Greenup County’s Ike Henderson edging him out in a time of 43.94.

— Mason County’s Jennifer Buttery finished third in the 800 in a time of 2:39.30.

— Mason County’s Elizabeth Lavinder finished third in the 3,200 in a time of 11:58.97.

— Mason County’s 4×800 relay team of Philip Bierley, Peyton Ullery, Elijah Reed and Deshawn Overly finished third in a time of 8:51.01.

— Mason County’s 4×400 relay team of Austin Moreland, Brady Sanders, Alix Flinders and Hunter Kinney finished third in a time of 3:41.25.

— Mason County’s Madison Howard finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 18.98, Lewis County’s Keely Armstrong fifth in a time of 19.02. Howard also finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 30-09. Howard’s teammate Brooklyn Young was fourth at 28-10.25.

— Mason County’s Avery Sims finished fourth in the 400 meters in a time of 1:03.82. Teammate Morgan Carpenter was fifth at 1:05.49.

— Mason County’s Karis Applegate finished fourth in the 200 in a time of 26.68.

— Lewis County’s Alexis Sudderth finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 24-11.5.

— Mason County’s Carter Sanders finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 112-08.

TEAM SCORES

BOYS

1. Russell — 167

2. Mason County — 106.5

3. Greenup County — 98.5

4. Boyd County — 70

5. East Carter — 39

6. Rowan County — 29

7. Lewis County — 18

8. Ashland Blazer — 14

9. Fleming County — 12

GIRLS

1. Mason County — 193

2. Russell — 72

3. Boyd County — 69

4. Fleming County — 66

5. Rowan County — 64

6. Ashland Blazer — 54

7. Greenup County — 25

8. East Carter — 8

9. Lewis County — 6