Augusta celebrates after scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning in Thursday’s 39th District semifinal against Bracken County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BROOKSVILLE – Before their start of the season, Bracken County dedicated it to their junior left fielder Clayton Thompson.

On Thursday, it was Thompson saving the Polar Bears season.

Diagnosed with Guillan-Barre syndrome and in a hospital bed as late as February, Thompson’s three-run single in the ninth inning against Augusta Thursday night tied things up at four, Caleb Sutton’s sac fly RBI winning the game for the Polar Bears in the 39th District Tournament semifinals, 5-4.

“This is why we play the game. Clayton absolutely loves to play baseball. Brought tears to my eyes when he got that hit,” Polar Bears coach Rob Krift said. “We’re wearing shirts for him that say “20 strong” on them. They just walked the bases loaded, threw him something down the middle and he didn’t miss it. So proud of him, it’s unbelievable.”

It didn’t come easy for the Polar Bears though, pushed to the brink by an Augusta team still searching for their first win over county rival Bracken County since 1982.

Keeton Bach shined on the hill, the Panthers defense stood out behind them and they were game for eight and a half innings.

It looked like it was going to happen, the Panthers tacking on three runs in the top of the wild ninth inning after the two played to a 1-1 stalemate after one inning of play.

First it was Grayson Miller laying down a sacrifice bunt with runners on second and third and one out, but an overthrow allowed Gage Scudder to score from second to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead.

Kason Hinson was then intentionally walked, bringing up younger brother Kylan Hinson with the bases loaded. Kylan deposited a pitch into left field, scoring two more runs to give the Panthers a 4-1 lead and an eruption from the Panthers dugout. After the half inning ended, they were three outs from their first regional tournament appearance since 2016 and first win over the Polar Bears in 40 years.

But the Polar Bears had other plans. Ross Lucas led the bottom of the ninth off with a single, Josh Hamilton then delivered a one-out single, later stealing second to put runners on second and third to bring Thompson up.

“Twenty Strong” shirts were still being worn by the Polar Bears and could be seen Thursday, Thompson’s number made into a T-shirt to honor him. He was cleared to play his first game on April 29 against…Augusta. He’s been primarily the designated hitter since his return as he works his way back to full strength.

“I honestly have no words. I was in a hospital bed not even three months ago and couldn’t move at all,” Thompson said. “Just want to thank God, my whole family, the team, coaches, the doctors and everybody that brought me here today.”

Sutton then knew he had a job to do after failing to lay down a bunt and delivered.

“Coach suggested me to hit it to the outfield and that’s exactly what I did. They expected me to bunt and I just smacked it,” Sutton said. “Just had to be aggressive as possible and sure as heck was and it won us the game.”

While it’s marked a loss on the schedule and a season ender, Augusta has proven once again they’re not to be taken lightly anymore. They played two one-run ballgames with the Polar Bears this season and didn’t get run-ruled by Mason County for the first time in over 20 years on May 9 in a 6-2 defeat.

The Panthers announced their arrival and just need to get that big victory to get them over the hump. While the loss may sting, the future is bright, only three seniors on the roster and two in Thursday’s lineup in Kason Hinson and Evan Brooks along with Cody Frederick.

“I told you at the beginning of the year, I thought you’d see a few more wins and we did. Six wins probably the most we’ve had in a while and I told you I thought we put together a lot more competitive product on the field. That’s a testament to those kids, they’ve worked their butts off,” Panthers coach Robin Kelsch said. “They’ve heard people ridicule them for years about our baseball program and us not to deserving to be there, but I’m gonna tell you and I know you want to win in a situation like that and that’s the ultimate goal, but they might not realize it at this time, but they earned a lot of respect tonight.”

Kelsch knows their time is coming, comparing a similar loss on the hardwood when a shot rolled off the rim against Mason County in the 2012 district championship.

“No one ever dreamed we’d beat Mason County and a shot rolls off the rim. We don’t win that first year but the kids start believing and they brought home two districts the next two years. I fully expect good things from these kids the next few years. I no longer think this is a two-team race and that’s no disrespect to Mason or Bracken,” Kelsch said.

Bach capped off a solid season on the hill on Thursday as a freshman, going the distance and allowing just four hits through the first eight innings while striking out nine.

Hamilton was just as good in the other dugout, going seven innings, allowing three hits, an unearned run and striking out 12 with four walks issued.

Hank Krift got the win in relief.

They were set to face Mason County in the nightcap for the championship, but for the second straight night, Mother Nature had other plans as lightning in the area suspended the game in the top of the second inning.

They’ll pick up from there on Friday, the score at 0-0 with one out and the Polar Bears up to bat. Game is expected to restart at 6 p.m. Bracken will be a little shorthanded on the hill, Hamilton and Krift unavilable due to pitch-count rules.

They’ll most likely hand the ball to Ross Lucas in the continuation of the game while the Royals had Eli Porter on the bump for the first four outs of the game and still eligible to pitch having thrown justy 13 pitches.

POLAR BEARS 5, PANTHERS 4 (9 INNINGS)

AUGUSTA — 100-000-003 — 4-5-1

BRACKEN COUNTY — 100-000-004 — 5-7-2

RBI — (A) Kylan Hinson 2 (BC) Thompson 3, Sutton

R — (A) Kason Hinson, Scudder, Young, Miller (BC) Combess, Lucas, Hamilton, Krift, Sharp

WP — Krift. LP — Bach.

Records: Augusta 6-13, Bracken County 14-12