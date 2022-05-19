The KHSAA held the state tournament draws for both baseball and softball and Thursday with pairings for the first round at the state tournaments to be held in June in Lexington.

The state baseball tournament will be played with all games held at Kentucky Proud Park at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. First rounds are June 2 and 3, quarterfinals June 4, semifinals June 10 with the state championship on June 11.

The 10th Region drew the 15th Region and that first round game will be played on June 3. The 16th Region drew the 12th Region with that game to be played on June 2. Times of games have not been revealed yet.

For the 10th Region, the favorites going into the region tournament figure to be Nicholas County, Harrison County, Campbell County and George Rogers Clark while Mason County, Montgomery County, Bishop Brossart and Bracken County all figure to be a tough out.

Campbell County is the reigning champ and currently sports the best record in region play at 10-1, Nicholas County at 11-2 and George Rogers Clark not far off at 10-2. Harrison County is 12-5 against 10th Region opponents, Mason County 11-5, Montgomery County 7-6, Bishop Brossart 7-6 and Bracken County at 5-8.

Whoever makes it out of region will be looking at a 15th Region opponent in the first round. Lawrence County has been the class of the 15th this season, 14-1 in region play. Chasing them is Pikeville, Belfry and Paintsville.

The 16th Region winner will face a 12th Region opponent, Danville, Boyle County and Mercer County the top three teams in that region. The 16th’s top contenders figure to be Raceland, Rowan County and Boyd County, while East Carter, Fleming County, Russell and Ashland will be a tough out.

The KHSAA state softball tournament will be played at John Cropp Stadium at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, starting on June 3 and 4 with first round play, quarterfinals on June 10, semifinals June 11 and the state championship on June 12.

Lewis County looks to repeat out of the 16th and could face an opponent already seen this season with the 10th being the first round matchup. The Lady Lions have already played reigning 10th Region champ Pendleton County twice this season, splitting the two regular season matchups. The Lady Lions will have their work cut out beforehand of course, needing to get through what figures to be a tough 16th Region tournament.

While Lewis County is undefeated in region play (14-0), Bath County, Boyd County, East Carter and Rowan County all figure to make things hard if faced with the Lady Lions.

Pendleton County won’t have things any easier, majority of their games have come out of region to face some top competition across the state, but in region opponents Montgomery County and Harrison County figure to be the strongest force of resistance.