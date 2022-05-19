RUSSELL — In a season filled with firsts and bests, Lewis County added a few more on Thursday.

First three-peat as district tournament champion.

Most wins in a single season by any Lions program in school history.

And – officially – best team in the 63rd District.

Lewis County knocked off Raceland, 5-0, in the district tournament final at Russell to continue the nearly uninterrupted softball success it has experienced over the past calendar year.

Never mind that the defending state semifinalist Lions’ sights are set well beyond a district title. They weren’t about to concede an opportunity for more hardware.

“A win is a win to us,” Lewis County junior first baseman Sarah Paige Weddington said. “Bringing back a trophy to Vanceburg, our community, (was special). They’re just so supportive of us. Any time we can get that parade home, it’s amazing.

“Obviously Lexington (the state tournament) is the end goal, but this is a step in the right direction.”

Weddington supplied a pair of singles in timely moments to drive in four runs.

Lewis County (28-5) never did put the Rams away, but had handed ace Emily Cole well more offense than she needed by the time it was over.

“We knew it was gonna be a battle today, and it was,” Lions coach Chad Case said. “Raceland played a great ball game. Their pitcher, (Davanna) Grubb, was really good today. She had us a little off-balance.

“We just found some ways to get on base. We had some big hits in the middle of things, and very happy we could come out with a win today.”

The Rams (13-18), trailing 3-0, got their first two runners on in the top of the sixth on singles by Makena Francis and Grubb. And both advanced into scoring position on a passed ball.

Unfazed, Cole induced a high popout on the infield and fanned the next two Raceland batters to get out of it. And she struck out the side in the seventh to finish with 14 punchouts.

The Rams worked four walks against Cole in addition to three hits – Kali Vance had the other one, lacing the first pitch of the game to center field for a single – but couldn’t find one with a runner in scoring position.

“Emily’s a great pitcher,” Raceland coach Destiny Goins said. “The main thing that we were preaching to them is that they’ve gotta be selective at the plate, and they were at the start, and then we fell off just a little bit.

“That’s gonna happen with the nerves and stuff, but I’m still proud of them.”

Cole wasn’t able to get any extra separation herself – Goins intentionally walked her three times – but Lewis County tallied two more runs in the sixth for some breathing room regardless.

Kiya Noble reached on an error and Kaylen Case got aboard on a fielder’s choice, with the Rams failing to erase Noble at second base.

Kayla Sullivan advanced them both into scoring position with a flyout and Weddington roped a two-run single to center field.

The production was the culmination of some extra swings earlier in the week, with Weddington feeling herself scuffling, she said.

“I knew that Raceland’s got a great pitcher, but she was gonna give me something to hit,” Weddington said. “So I knew first pitch she was coming right down the middle, so I just wanted to take advantage and get a few runs.”

Sullivan and Weddington were each 2 for 4. Weddington’s other hit was a fourth-inning, two-out infield single. It drove in two runs, as Cheyenne D’Souza came home and Sullivan never stopped motoring around from second.

Alanna Puente also collected a third-inning RBI single.

Cole, Sullivan, Puente and Weddington were each named to the All-Tournament Team, as were Grubb, Vance and Makenzie Bradley from Raceland.

Lewis County will carry a 15-0 mark against region competition into the 16th Region Tournament. The draw is scheduled for today in Morehead.

LADY LIONS 5, LADY RAMS 0

RACELAND — 000-000-0 – 0-3-7

LEWIS CO. — 001-202-X – 5-7-0

WP – Cole. LP – Grubb.

All-Tournament Team: Greenup County – Hannah Blevins; Russell – Audrey Patel; Raceland – Makenzie Bradley, Davanna Grubb, Kali Vance; Lewis County – Emily Cole, Kayla Sullivan, Alanna Puente, Sarah Paige Weddington