37th District Baseball at Campbell County

May 17

Campbell County 12, Calvary Christian 0 (5 innings)

Bishop Brossart 17, Scott 2 (4 innings)

May 20

Championship

Campbell County vs Bishop Brossart, 5 p.m.

37th District Softball at Campbell County

May 23

Campbell County vs Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.

Scott vs Bishop Brossart, 7 p.m.

May 24

Championship, 6 p.m.

38th District Baseball at Pendleton County

May 17

Harrison County 12, Pendleton County 0 (5 innings)

May 19

Championship

Nicholas County vs Harrison County, 6 p.m.

38th District Softball

Pendleton County vs Robertson County, TBD

Harrison County vs Nicholas County, TBD

Championship, TBD

39th District Baseball at Bracken County

May 19

Augusta at Bracken County, 5 p.m.

May 19

Championship: Mason County vs Augusta-Bracken County winner, 7 p.m.

39th District Softball at Wald Park

May 23

Augusta vs St. Patrick, 5 p.m.

Mason County vs Bracken County, 6:15 p.m.

May 24

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

40th District Baseball at George Rogers Clark

May 17

George Rogers Clark 10, Paris 0 (6 innings)

Montgomery County 3, Bourbon County 2 (8 innings)

May 19

Championship

George Rogers Clark vs Montgomery County, 7 p.m.

40th District Softball at Montgomery County

May 23

Montgomery County vs Paris, 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark vs Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m.

May 24

Championship, 6 p.m.

61st District Baseball at Rowan County

May 16

Rowan County 15, Menifee County 0 (4 innings)

Fleming County 8, Bath County 1

May 17

Championship

Rowan County 9, Fleming County 4

61st District Softball at Fleming County

May 16

Bath County 15, Menifee County 0 (3 innings)

Rowan County 3, Fleming County 0

May 17

Championship

Bath County 11, Rowan County 10 (9 innings)

62nd District Baseball at East Carter

May 16

East Carter 6, Morgan County 5

May 17

Elliott County 12, West Carter 10 (8 innings)

May 18

Championship

East Carter 12, Elliott County 1 (5 innings)

62nd District Softball at West Carter

May 16

East Carter 8, West Carter 1

Morgan County 6, Elliott County 2

May 17

Championship

East Carter 9, Morgan County 1

63rd District Baseball at Russell

May 16

Raceland 9, Lewis County 4

May 17

Russell 2, Greenup County 1

May 18

Championship

Raceland 11, Russell 1

63rd District Softball at Russell

May 16

Lewis County 3, Russell 1

May 17

Raceland 12, Greenup County 9

May 19

Championship

Lewis County vs Raceland, 6 p.m.

64th District Baseball at Boyd County

May 16

Boyd County 13, Rose Hill 1 (5 innings)

Ashland 14, Fairview 4

May 17

Championship

Boyd County 6, Ashland 2

64th District Softball at Boyd County

May 17

Ashland 7, Fairview 4

May 19

Championship

Boyd County vs Ashland, 6 p.m.