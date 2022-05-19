Junior Sisk Band closing for Years of Farming series Years of Farming will be ending our 2021/2022 season on Sunday, May 22 with another fantastic show at Double S Entertainment, 150 Foster Street at 2 p.m.

Just passing through This Kansas City Southern engine passed through Maysville recently.

MPD, MCSO to Click it or Ticket The Maysville Police Department and Mason County Sheriff’s Office are joining forces once again to combat drinking and driving.

Regional license office opens in Maysville Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening this week of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Maysville, adding to the network of offices to provide modern licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians.

Baseball/Softball District Tournament Scores 37th District Baseball at Campbell County

MCTC Adding New Programs to Fall Schedule Students looking for careers in healthcare, human services, human resources and information technology now have new program options to help jumpstart their careers at Maysville Community and Technical College.