MOREHEAD – Rowan County’s dominance in the 61st District continues.

The Vikings won their eighth straight district title on Tuesday with a 9-4 victory over Fleming County at Morehead City Park.

The Vikings touched up Nate Ruark early and often, putting a four spot up in the first and building their lead to 6-0 by the end of the second. They spread it around the field, collecting three doubles in the first inning, Caleb Cooper’s double causing the most damage with two scoring.

“That’s been one thing we worked on. Early in the year, we didn’t have the greatest approach, but we’ve been working a lot on that especially with two strikes. Try to shorten it up and you know, put the ball in play where it was pitched. Last few weeks we started to do that a little bit better than we did early on so I’m pleased with the effort,” Vikings coach Scott Collins said.

Cooper added his third RBI of the game in the second inning on a run-scoring single to make it 5-0, Maguire Goldy adding a run scoring single giving the Vikings a comfortable advantage.

EKU signee Chase Alderman didn’t need much on the bump for the Vikings, cruising through five innings in allowing three hits, walking two and striking out six. He was able to overcome a couple of Vikings fielding errors from the left side of the infield early on and left six Panthers runners stranded on the paths.

“That’s the kind of player Chase is. He’s been around sports all his life, whether it’s soccer, basketball, football or baseball, he knows things are gonna happen. You just got to move on. And that’s one of his great attributes is he doesn’t dwell on it,” Collins said.

Fleming ended up stranding 11 runners on base in the contest.

“We have bases loaded, guys on second third couple times, should have pushed a run across here or there but we didn’t. They just made plays and then we hit the ball where we have eight hits. We had five last night, scored eight runs. Tell me how baseball works,” Panthers coach Zach McRoberts said.

If Alderman wasn’t thrown out at home in the bottom of the fifth, it would have been an early night for both teams, Alderman trying to score on a single from second to make it 10-0 and a run-rule victory, but Jayden Argo’s throw to the plate beat him there.

Alderman’s night was done on the mound from there, the Panthers getting 10 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth as they got to Colby Milburn, collecting four runs and four hits.

Dylan Doyle got the Panthers on the board first with an RBI groundout in the sixth, Levi Denton followed with an RBI single, Larkin McKee adding a two-run triple.

Hoss Morgan and Braden Clark followed with walks to load the bases and two outs, Jayden Argo a chance to make things really interesting with one swing of the bat.

Bot Milburn got Argo to strike out looking, ending the threat.

“Left 11 guys on base. We were resilient. I’m not trying to sound arrogant, but I don’t think anyone wants to draw us first round of region with Larkin on the mound. It gives us a chance to beat anybody and if we keep that same energy in the sixth and seventh inning we had we’ll be in good shape,” McRoberts said.

Hayden Mains, who was a homer shy of the cycle at the plate, closed out the game in the seventh with a scoreless frame.

The Vikings collected 12 hits in the contest to the Panthers seven. Rowan committing three errors, the Panthers with one.

“We didn’t walk a lot of guys, we didn’t make a lot of errors and they just hit the baseball. If we’re going to lose, we’re going to lose that way. They got 12 hits tonight, put up a four spot on us early and with a Division I pitcher out there on the mound that’s tough to recover from,” McRoberts said.

Both will now head to the 16th Region Tournament, expected to start either on Sunday or Monday. A start date will be determined at the region draw meeting later in the week.

VIKINGS 9, PANTHERS 4

FLEMING COUNTY – 000-004-0 – 4-8-1

ROWAN COUNTY – 420-210-x – 9-12-3

2B – (RC) Wilburn, Mains, Cooper

3B – (FC) McKee (RC) Mains

RBI – (FC) McKee 2, Doyle, Denton (RC) Cooper 4, Goldy 2, Mains, Wilburn

R – (FC) Miller, Faris, Ruark, Denton (RC) Alderman 2, Mains 3, Furnish 2, Cooper, Pennington

WP – Alderman. LP – Ruark.

Records: Fleming County 21-12, Rowan County 26-9