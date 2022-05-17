MOREHEAD — Fleming County had beaten Bath County twice during the regular season, and as the saying goes “Third Time’s a Charm.”

But not even luck could take down the Panthers.

Fleming County defeated Bath County on Monday night in the semifinals of the 61st district baseball tournament 8-1, behind Tyler Miller’s two homeruns, one inside the park and one out, the one out going for a grand slam.

The Panthers started the bottom of the first with one run scored off a wild pitch by Corbin Sorrell.

Fleming took the lead and ran with it. In the third inning, they punched in two more runs off an error by the Wildcats making it 3-0.

Bath County struggled at the plate and in the field until they found a little bit of momentum from Jacob Easton’s homerun to get the Wildcats on the scoreboard and inch a little closer.

“Bath County’s well coached…the score was 4-1 and I felt like it was 2-1.” Coach Zach McRoberts of Fleming County said.

Pitcher Larkin McKee for the Panthers allowed the run, but overall continued his dominance of the Wildcats. He struck out 13, allowed four hits and walked two while scoring the game’s first run.

“With Larkin you got a chance to win every ballgame…he’s pitched against some really good teams and this happening out there was a confidence booster.” McRoberts said.

After the homerun by Easton, Fleming wasn’t ready for a comeback. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Tyler Miller hit an inside-the-park homerun to push the lead back to three at 4-1.

During the sixth inning, Coach Patrick Armitage of Bath County was ready for a change on the mound. Corbin Sorrell finished the night with five strikeouts in five innings and Braden Roussos came in.

“Sorrell was over 90 pitches and we had shown very few signs of offensive success so at that point, we didn’t want him going over 100 pitches.” Armitage said.

Roussos started his night pitching with a strikeout, but then Tyler Miller came up to the plate. Miller wasn’t ready to call it a night as he hit a long ball over the left fence with bases loaded. The grand slam iced the game.

Coach Armitage said, “Roussos is one of our best pitchers, maybe our best pitcher on the season, but he just hung a pitch on the 3-2 count and the guy hit it a mile, I wouldn’t have done anything different. “

Roussos ended the inning with two more strikeouts, but the Wildcats couldn’t generate any offense to come back from the large deficit.

“We had a gameplan for tonight we just did not execute it…we didn’t make enough contact and made some costly errors in the field.” Armitage said, “We never got over the hump or never got comfortable, and it was pretty obvious toward the end.”

Bath County’s season ends at 24-13, but the Wildcats only graduate one player. “We bring back 24 players next year…so we’ll think about this every night we go to sleep.” Armitage said.

With the 8-1 victory, Fleming County will move on to play Rowan County on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. for the 61st District Tournament Championship.

“It’s baseball and everybody puts on there pants the same way. We show up and play hard, and everything else will take care of itself.” McRoberts said.

The Vikings won the two regular season meetings, 4-0 on April 19 and 6-2 on April 20. Rowan County defeated Menifee County 15-0 in four innings in the first semifinal on Monday.

PANTHERS 8, WILDCATS 1

BATH COUNTY – 000-010-0 – 1-4-3

FLEMING COUNTY – 102-014-0 – 8-5-3

HR — (BC) Easton (FC) Miller 2

RBI – (FC) Miller 5, (BC) Easton

R – (FC) Argo 2, Miller 2, McKee, Morgan, Clark (BC) Easton

WP – McKee. LP — Sorrell.

Records: Fleming County (21-11), Bath County (24-13)