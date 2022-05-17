FLATWOODS — An elimination game in the 63rd District baseball tournament is never easy to win. Lewis County hung around for six innings against number one seed Raceland before the Rams put the game away late for a 9-4 win Monday night at Russell.

Raceland coach Marty Mills knew his team needed to be ready for the underdog Lions, “Lewis County came to win. We had some miscues early and they had some miscues late. I thought we hit the ball well throughout the game. I tried to emphasize to our guys that the last time we played here in the district we were the four-seed and upset Greenup County. Our players responded well and it feels to be in the regional tournament and the district finals on Wednesday.”

“We said all week the pressure was in Raceland’s dugout not ours. We were playing with house money. We just didn’t put a full seven innings together to beat an excellent team like Raceland. I am super proud of the way our kids competed”, said Lions head coach Sammy Holder.

The Lions started the scoring in the opening inning of play. With one out Luke Cheesbro was hit by a pitch followed by Kyran Ferguson reaching on a Ram error. Andrew Collins then drilled a shot to dead center field that bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double to make the score 1-0 LC. Ram pitcher Jake Holzapfel ended the threat with a big strikeout and a bouncer back to him to keep the score at 1-0.

The Rams quickly knotted the score behind the hitting and speed of Connor Hughes. Hughes lined a single to right field and advanced to third on a Lion wild pitch. Andrew Floyd’s safety squeeze bunt knotted the score at 1.

The third inning proved to be the most pivotal inning of the game. Eli Lynd and Connor Thacker led off the frame with back-to-back singles which led to a big play in the game. Hughes laid down a bunt that produced a close play at third base that was called safe.Floyd made the score 2-1 with a single through the Lions’ drawn-in infield. Junior Clay Coldiron then delivered the huge blow for the Rams with a bases-clearing three-run triple for a 5-1 Rams lead. Colton Holman drove in Coldiron with s single and Raceland led 6-1 after three innings.

Mills was pleased with the hitting of Coldiron, “Clay was really on today. He is really starting to grow as a hitter, being more selective at the plate. He definitely was very clutch for us today.”

Sophomore Xavier Prater led off the Lions’ fourth inning with a towering home run over the left center field fence to draw the Lions within 6-2.

Lewis County plated a unearned in the top half of the fifth. Braedyn McGlone reached on an error and scored on a single by Ferguson to cut the lead to 6-3 after five innings.

Ferguson pitched scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth for the Lions. He had back-to back strikeouts to wiggle out of a fifth inning jam.

The Rams, with the help of three Lion errors, put the game away in the bottom of the sixth inning. Raceland three runs after two outs in the inning. Two Lewis County errors plated three runs for the opportunistic Rams to stretch the lead to 9-3 heading to the seventh inning.

Holzapfel recorded his seventh strikeout of the game to begin the final frame. A McGlone single along with an error gave the Lions a runner in scoring position. Mills summoned Cam Pullin from the bullpen to finish the game. The right-hander surrendered a run-scoring single to the Lions Dylan Hardy before getting two ground outs to preserve the Rams 21st win of the season.

“Jake threw 101-102 pitches. He pounded the (strike) zone and let his defense do the work. It is a luxury to have a guy that can go deep into games. Connor Hughes made some great plays at shortstop throughout the game’, commented Mills.

Holder knew his team would need some breaks to go their way to pull an upset, “We knew we would need some breaks and we never got one. Andrew’s ball in the first bounced over the fence costing us a run. The play at third was bang bang but we knew we had to play seven clean innings and we played six. Raceland forces you to field the ball that is why they are hard to beat.”

Collins, Ferguson, and Prater each drove in a run for the Lions who finish the season at 9-17.

Holder likes the future of his team, “I like that the kids are buying into what we are teaching. I told them wins and losses isn’t all that matters. We had an ugly record and competed with Raceland tonight. We need to get our young guys more reps and swings in the summer. We are super excited the direction our program is going.”

Coldiron had a double to go along with his tree-run triple for the Rams. Hughes collected two hits and scored two runs while Floyd, Holman, and Holzapfel contributed run-scoring hits in the victory.

The Rams now have a day off while Russell and Greenup County face off tomorrow to earn a berth in the championship game Wednesday evening.

“We will evaluate tonight’s game and go from there. We will wait and see who will be our opponent in the finals and look at their tendencies. Both of those teams are very good and we know the game Wednesday will be challenge”, said Ram skipper Mills.

RAMS 9, LIONS 4

LEWIS COUNTY — 100-011-1 — 4-6-4

RACELAND — 105-003-X — 9-10-4