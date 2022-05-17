RUSSELL — Lewis County tied another historic mark with a win on Monday, but after a pair of losses to end the regular season, the Lions needed just one victory to start another postseason march.

Russell would not make it easy on its home field in the opening round of the 63rd District Tournament.

Power hitting started Lewis County on the right track and the power pitching of Emily Cole sealed the team’s return trip to the region tournament after a 3-1 win over the Red Devils.

The junior allowed just four Russell hits, struck out 11 and retired the final 11 batters she faced, the closing five were all on punchouts.

“Emily pitched very well,” Lewis County coach Chad Case said. “She threw some ground balls and our defense played really well. The last couple of games I’ve been really proud of what my defense has been doing.”

“We are very fortunate today to come out with this win,” he continued. “We didn’t hit the ball as well as we normally do. But to come here to Russell, and the stands were packed, it was a tough atmosphere today.”

The victory was the 27th of the season, which ties the total of the 2013 Lewis County baseball team for the most wins in school history in any varsity sport.

The 2013 Lions were coached by the late Keith Prater and led by ace pitcher Sammy Holder, who is the current manager of the team.

The current Lewis County softball club and defending state semifinalist acknowledges the significance of each victory and hopes to add to the total in the meaningful games remaining.

“It’s really been amazing to win that many games,” Kayla Sullivan said. “We do it as a team. It’s not just one person.”

Sullivan started the scoring in the first inning for the Lions. The junior sets the tone at the top of the lineup, and once she found a pitch she liked, Sullivan sent it over the left-field fence to give the Lions an early 1-0 lead.

“(Russell’s starter) pitched it right down the middle on the first one,” Sullivan said. “I took it. I always take the first one. The second pitch went a little inside and I swung.”

Sullivan started another scoring opportunity for Lewis County in the third stanza. She collected a single that fell to the grass just beyond the reach of the diving Russell center fielder.

Cole didn’t need to wait on her pitch two batters later. The hurler belted a two-run homer and in the process, supplied herself with enough offense before recording the win in the circle.

Sullivan was 2 for 2 at the plate and scored twice.

“Every time she goes up there, I know it will be a hit,” Case said. “It just seems like I know what she will do when she comes onto the field. It’s 3 for 4 or 4 for 5 every night. I am proud of that kid.”

With newfound success, Lewis County (27-5) will now maneuver its way through the postseason with the region target on its back. Sullivan expects her teammates will handle the brighter spotlight well.

“It’s a good feeling,” Sullivan said. “I feel like we can go a long way. We went a long way last season and there is an expectation that we could go even further. I think we can do it.”

Russell (9-20) recorded its lone run in the fourth inning. Lili Smith started the frame with her second single of the game and made it to second base after the relay throw went awry.

Smith advanced to third base on a wild pitch and came home on Alli Rulen’s RBI single.

The Red Devils keep finding success in the closing stages of their slate. Russell won four of its final five regular season contests. Beek feels her program keeps building momentum towards next season.

“The progress that they’ve made and the way they came together out there on the field,” Beek said,” it’s definitely something to be proud of. It’s makes it harder because it’s the last game and we lose our seniors. The progress they have made since the start of the season until now has been amazing to see.”

Case prognosticated to his players that they would be in for a fight on Monday. The Lions defeated Russell by a combined score of 23-0 in their previous two meetings this year.

“I told the girls all weekend long,” Case said, “that even though we have beat Russell twice, they have gotten better every time we’ve played them. They are coming after us and I give credit to coach Nikki Beek. She put a really good team on the field today. They played well.”

Beek said pitcher Audrey Patel had been ill this week but kept battling until the final out. She struck out five and retired the side in order in the final two frames.

“Patel was not 100% today, but she pushed through,” Beek said. “And the fact that she had that type of performance while still under the weather, it goes to show how dominant she will be moving forward. She was hitting her spots and she is tough to hit.”

Lewis County meets the Raceland-Greenup County winner in Thursday’s district final.

LADY LIONS 3, RED DEVILS 1

RUSSELL — 000-100-0 — 1-4-0

LEWIS CO. — 102-000-X — 3-7-1

HR—Sullivan (LC), Cole (LC)

WP — Cole. LP — Patel.