FLEMINGSBURG — Larry Slone kept a middle schooler in his back pocket.

He knew after six shutout innings over the weekend against Highlands, it was Trinity Lambert’s time.

So with Rowan County’s season on the line on Monday in the 61st District semifinals with Fleming County, Slone turned to the eighth grader Lambert and she responded with a complete game shutout, the Vikings getting all three of their runs in the fifth inning for a 3-0 victory over the Lady Panthers.

“She’s got good movement. When she wants to bear down and throw hard, she’s got a couple mile an hour that she can goose it with and that helps,” Slone said. “It lets you not quite get all the bat on the ball sometimes, but she does a great job in the circle. She’s got good confidence and I think this year is going to make that unbelievably good in the future for us.”

The fifth inning was the decider, the Lady Panthers stranding two after a pair of two-out walks, Lambert’s changeup that was effective all evening getting Sadie Price to a harmless pop out to second to end the threat.

Kelsey Lewis got Rowan going in the bottom half, a single to right, the Vikings using the opposite field for the majority of their seven hits on the night, later stealing second and third after Brynlee Walker’s sac bunt attempt was unsuccessful.

The top of the lineup came up starting with Haven Ford, the Vikings leader in batting average at .513 to the plate. Ford just missed down the right field line in the first inning, fouling out. She wouldn’t miss this time, lacing a triple down the right field line and scoring on the same play on a throwing error for the game’s first blood.

“I knew we had a runner in scoring position with one out and wanted to get the ball in play. So that was that was my goal, just going up, getting solid contact on the ground, even if it was in the air, hit it hard and just let it fall in place,” Ford said.

Ford is no stranger to big moments as an underclassmen or even middle schooler, a big part of this Vikings team for years.

“I’m really, really proud of her (Lambert). Being a middle schooler in general coming up and playing varsity sports is a big, big, adjustment,” Ford said. “I’ve seen her grow and the rest of our young pitchers because most of, I think all of our pitchers are in middle school except Haley Middleton. Just the growth that they have shown from the beginning to the end of the year. They’ve grown so much and really settled in and adjusted well.”

Haley Middleton later added an excuse me bloop single to left center, scoring Lauren Eastham for added insurance that Lambert wouldn’t need.

Lambert struck out 10, walked three and allowed four hits. Her changing up of speeds left the Lady Panthers off-balance all night, an offense coming in averaging nearly six runs per game. She didn’t face Fleming in the first two meetings this season.

“I just felt very comfortable in the circle because I knew that my teammates had my back with their defense and they did really good,” Lambert said.

But unlike Rowan in the fifth, Fleming never could find that timely hit, effectively ending their season at 8-23. Their 16th Region tournament drought continues, having missed out for the fourth straight season after a run of 61st District titles in three out of four years from 2014-17.

“I think we played great defensively tonight, but just struggled at the plate. So I think getting those string of hits together was the difference maker in the game,” Lady Panthers coach Tanna Higginbotham said.

They featured a young team with just two seniors on the roster mixed in with a competitive schedule and something Higginbotham definitely thinks her team will learn from despite all the lumps taken.

“I think the potential is very, very high for these girls. Just have to work in the offseason and think we got better as we went. It’s hard when you’re young and playing that tough schedule and to understand that they really are getting better,” Higginbotham said. “Kylie and Michaela really stepped up this year and were great examples for our girls. We’ll miss them for sure.”

Outside of the fifth, Char Parker kept the Lady Panthers in it for the majority, allowing eight hits and striking out five without walking a batter. She got out of jams in the second and fourth with the Vikings having runners in scoring position.

“I think Char did a great job keeping them off balance and getting them to hit her pitches. It was just those little hits together in the fifth that was the difference,” Higginbotham said.

Rowan County (19-13) now faces Bath County on Tuesday for the 61st District title. Bath defeated Menifee County, 15-0, in three innings in the first semifinal of the day. The two split during the regular season, Bath winning 10-0 on April 20, Rowan victorious 13-10 on April 28.

“They kind of embarrassed us the first time and then we got them at home. Hopefully we can come out and make it a ball game because they’re darn good. They’re real good defensively. They put the bat on the ball and they got good pitching. So I’m hoping it’ll be a good ball game,” Slone said.

First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

VIKINGS 3, LADY PANTHERS 0

FLEMING COUNTY — 000-000-0 — 0-4-1

ROWAN COUNTY — 000-030-x — 3-7-0

2B — (FC) Adams

3B — (RC) Ford

RBI — (RC) Ford, Middleton

R — (RC) Lewis, Ford, Eastham

WP — Lambert. LP — Parker.

Records: Fleming County 8-23, Rowan County 19-13