Brooksville two-sport star Albert Cummins was posthumously inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame on Sunday. (KHSAA photo)

Former Mason County coach and Brooksville two-sport star Albert Cummins were inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame during the KHSAA’s ceremony on Sunday.

Wells, who retired as University of Pikeville’s coach in 2020, was honored for his accomplishments in his playing days at Rowan County and then as a coach first for Marion County and then a memorable tenure at Mason County.

Wells guided the Royals to the 2003 KHSAA state championship and led the Royals to a runner-up finish in 2004. He was a two-time Coach of the Year in 2003 and ‘04, a three-time 10th Region Coach of the Year, a 10th Region Hall of Fame member and compiled a 171-56 record in his tenure with the Royals from 1997-2004.

Prior to his stint with Mason County, he led Marion County to a 1997 5th Region title before coming to Maysville.

He then had an illustrious career with Pikeville, winning the 2011 NAIA men’s basketball Division I National Title, led the Bears to five Mid-South Conference titles and eight NAIA national tournament appearances.

In his playing days, he finished as Rowan County’s all-time leading scorer with 2,500 points and helped lead the Vikings to three 16th Region championships.

Wells was back in Maysville in December, Mason County honoring him with a plaque of his likeness that will be displayed in The Fieldhouse.

Cummins was a two-sport standout for Brooksville back in the 1940’s and was posthumously inducted on Sunday.

He played basketball and baseball for Brooksville from 1941-44 and was a part of the 1944 team that went 22-0 in the regular season and finished 27-1 before being upset in the second round of the state tournament. Cummins was later named to First Team All-State that year and then went on to help lead the Polar Bears to the regional title in 1944 in baseball and a state runner-up finish. Cummins was one of five starters on the Brooksville basketball team offered a scholarship by Adolph Rupp to play at the University of Kentucky. After serving in the Navy for two years, Cummins returned home and played for the Wildcats in 1947 and ‘48, helping the Wildcats to two SEC championships and also played baseball at UK. He transferred to Michigan State to play baseball in 1949 and 1950. He led his team with a .367 batting average in 1950 with 43 hits, and was named a 2nd team All-American.

Cummins went on to play for the St. Louis Cardinals minor league team in Allentown, Pennsylvania for two seasons in 1951 and 1952.

In honor of his achievements, Albert Cummins was inducted to the 10th Region Hall of Fame in 2018, and the Bracken County Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.

Cummins died in November of 2021 at 95.