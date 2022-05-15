LEXINGTON – Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr, who was a five-star recruit out of Ryle High School in Florence, Kentucky, has announced she is transferring from Oregon to Kentucky, joining an impressive reloaded roster for Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy. Scherr, who officially signed with the Wildcats on Saturday, will have three years of eligibility remaining with the 2022-23 season being her junior season collegiately.

Scherr is the 10th newcomer that Kentucky will welcome to the 2022-23 roster, joining Buffalo graduate transfer Adebola Adeyeye (Brampton, ON, Canada), four-star guard Kennedy Cambridge (Nashville, Tennessee), four-star post Tionna Herron (DeSoto, Texas), Miss Kentucky Basketball Amiya Jenkins (Lawrenceburg, Kentucky), LSU transfer Ajae Petty (Baltimore, Md.), in-state star guard Cassidy Rowe (Virgie, Kentucky), South Carolina transfer Eniya Russell (Baltimore, Md.), All-Ohio performer Zennia Thomas (Lyndhurst, Ohio) and four-star guard Saniah Tyler (Florissant, Missouri).

“We are ecstatic to welcome Maddie Scherr back home to Kentucky,” Elzy said. “Maddie becoming a Wildcat is huge for our program. She understands the responsibility of being a Kentucky girl competing for the University of Kentucky. Maddie brings leadership, veteran experience and is one of the most versatile, two-way guards in the nation. She values the defensive end of the floor, which fits our style of play perfectly. Offensively, she can score in a variety of ways and has a high basketball IQ. Our staff is so excited that Maddie believes in the vision of this program and chose to be part of something special. Big Blue Nation is going to have a lot to cheer for this winter.”

Below is a detailed look at what Scherr will bring to Lexington next season.

Maddie Scherr, 5-11, Guard, Florence, Ky. (Ryle High School/Oregon)

Oregon (2021-22) – Played in 53 career games through two seasons at Oregon, starting 32 of those contests … Averaged 3.7 points, 2.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game throughout her two-year career … As a sophomore, she averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds with 102 assists and 46 steals … As a freshman, she averaged 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds with 36 assists and 25 steals … Hit 32.9 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from 3 during her stint at Oregon … Best game as a sophomore was against Kansas State, scoring 16 points with three rebounds, six assists and two steals, going 4-of-8 from long range … Had 10 points against eventual national champion South Carolina with two rebounds, five assists and two steals … Had 14 points against Idaho State with four rebounds, five assists and two steals … Had five or more assists in 10 games as a sophomore with two or more assists in 15 games … Played in 22 games as true freshman, recording two or more steals in 10 games … Had a season-high nine points against Seattle and added seven points, six assists and five rebounds against Cal … Started during Oregon’s 2021 postseason run, helping the Ducks to the Sweet 16 with six assists and three steals in a win vs. Georgia.

High School – A five five-star freshmen out of high school in 2022 … The nation’s No. 19 ranked recruit in the class of 2020 according to the final espnW top-100 rankings, and a consensus top-20 recruit by Blue Star, Prospect Nation and All-Star Girls Report … A McDonalds all-American and Jordan Brand Classic selection … Was the Kentucky Gatorade State player of the year in each of her final two seasons at Ryle High School … Led Ryle to the state tournament three straight seasons … As a senior, she averaged 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game to claim the title of 2020 Kentucky Miss Basketball … Guided Ryle to the school’s first-ever Kentucky State Championship (all classifications) as a junior in 2018-19 after averaging 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.7 steals per game … A consensus first-team All-State selection and the MVP of the 2019 Kentucky State Tournament, averaging 12.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game to lead Ryle to the state title … Graduated as Ryle’s all-time leader in scoring, rebounding and assists … Carried a 3.8 GPA and was very active in Young Life and in her community, earning the 2020 Donna Murphy Award by the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation for her success on and off the court.