HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL/SOFTBALL
After 10 weeks, the KHSAA baseball and softball postseason is here.
With the season being moved up a week to start on March 14, means the postseason has also been moved up a week. The unfortunate part of that is Memorial Day will not have all day baseball or softball in the first round of region tournaments, but in order to get there, teams have to make it through their district first.
Majority of the baseball districts start on Monday or Tuesday, the 39th the last one to get started on Wednesday in the 10th Region. Some softball district tournaments are this week, some start next week.
Here’s the way things look in the 10th Region:
37th District Baseball at Campbell County
May 17
Campbell County vs Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.
Bishop Brossart vs Scott, 7 p.m.
May 18
Championship, 6 pm
37th District Softball at Campbell County
Campbell County vs Calvary Christian, TBD
Scott vs Bishop Brossart, TBD
Championship, TBD
38th District Baseball at Pendleton County
May 17
Harrison County vs Pendleton County, 5:30 p.m.
May 18
Championship: Nicholas County vs Harrison-Pendleton winner, 5:30 p.m.
38th District Softball
Pendleton County vs Robertson County
Harrison County vs Nicholas County
Championship, TBD
39th District Baseball at Bracken County
May 18
Augusta at Bracken County, 6 p.m.
May 19
Championship: Mason County vs Augusta-Bracken County winner, 6 p.m.
39th District Softball at Wald Park
May 23
Augusta vs St. Patrick, 5 p.m.
Mason County vs Bracken County, 6:15 p.m.
May 24
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
40th District Baseball at George Rogers Clark
May 17
George Rogers Clark vs Paris, 5:30 p.m.
Montgomery County vs Bourbon County, 8 p.m.
May 18
Championship, TBD
40th District Softball at Montgomery County
May 23
Montgomery County vs Paris, 6 p.m.
George Rogers Clark vs Bourbon County, 8 p.m.
May 24
Championship, 6 p.m.
And here’s the 16th Region:
61st District Baseball at Rowan County
May 16
Rowan County vs Menifee County, 5:30 p.m.
Fleming County vs Bath County, 8 p.m. *Or 25 minutes following conclusion of first game
May 17
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
61st District Softball at Fleming County
May 16
Bath County vs Menifee County, 6 p.m.
Fleming County vs Rowan County, 8:15 p.m. *Or 25 minutes following conclusion of first game
May 17
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
62nd District Baseball at East Carter
May 16
East Carter vs Morgan County, 6 p.m.
May 17
West Carter vs Elliott County, 6 p.m.
May 18
Championship, 6 p.m.
62nd District Softball at West Carter
May 16
East Carter vs West Carter, 6 p.m.
Morgan County vs Elliott County, 8 p.m.
May 18
Championship, 6 p.m.
63rd District Baseball at Russell
May 16
Raceland vs Lewis County, 6 p.m.
May 17
Greenup County vs Russell, 8 p.m.
May 18
Championship, 6 p.m.
63rd District Softball at Russell
May 16
Lewis County vs Russell, 6 p.m.
May 17
Raceland vs Greenup County, 6 p.m.
May 19
Championship, 6 p.m.
64th District Baseball at Boyd County
May 16
Boyd County vs Rose Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Ashland vs Fairview, 7:30 p.m.
May 17
Championship, 6 p.m.
64th District Softball at Boyd County
May 17
Ashland vs Fairview, 6 p.m.
May 18
Championship: Boyd County vs Ashland/Fairview winner, 6 p.m.
Regional tournaments will follow. The boys’ 10th Region tournament will be at Harrison County and starts on May 23. The girls’ 10th Region tournament is at Montgomery County and starts on May 28.
The boys’ 16th Region tournament is at Rowan County and will start on May 23. The girls’ 16th Region tournament is at Morgan County with a start date of May 23.