After 10 weeks, the KHSAA baseball and softball postseason is here.

With the season being moved up a week to start on March 14, means the postseason has also been moved up a week. The unfortunate part of that is Memorial Day will not have all day baseball or softball in the first round of region tournaments, but in order to get there, teams have to make it through their district first.

Majority of the baseball districts start on Monday or Tuesday, the 39th the last one to get started on Wednesday in the 10th Region. Some softball district tournaments are this week, some start next week.

Here’s the way things look in the 10th Region:

37th District Baseball at Campbell County

May 17

Campbell County vs Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.

Bishop Brossart vs Scott, 7 p.m.

May 18

Championship, 6 pm

37th District Softball at Campbell County

Campbell County vs Calvary Christian, TBD

Scott vs Bishop Brossart, TBD

Championship, TBD

38th District Baseball at Pendleton County

May 17

Harrison County vs Pendleton County, 5:30 p.m.

May 18

Championship: Nicholas County vs Harrison-Pendleton winner, 5:30 p.m.

38th District Softball

Pendleton County vs Robertson County

Harrison County vs Nicholas County

Championship, TBD

39th District Baseball at Bracken County

May 18

Augusta at Bracken County, 6 p.m.

May 19

Championship: Mason County vs Augusta-Bracken County winner, 6 p.m.

39th District Softball at Wald Park

May 23

Augusta vs St. Patrick, 5 p.m.

Mason County vs Bracken County, 6:15 p.m.

May 24

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

40th District Baseball at George Rogers Clark

May 17

George Rogers Clark vs Paris, 5:30 p.m.

Montgomery County vs Bourbon County, 8 p.m.

May 18

Championship, TBD

40th District Softball at Montgomery County

May 23

Montgomery County vs Paris, 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark vs Bourbon County, 8 p.m.

May 24

Championship, 6 p.m.

And here’s the 16th Region:

61st District Baseball at Rowan County

May 16

Rowan County vs Menifee County, 5:30 p.m.

Fleming County vs Bath County, 8 p.m. *Or 25 minutes following conclusion of first game

May 17

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

61st District Softball at Fleming County

May 16

Bath County vs Menifee County, 6 p.m.

Fleming County vs Rowan County, 8:15 p.m. *Or 25 minutes following conclusion of first game

May 17

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

62nd District Baseball at East Carter

May 16

East Carter vs Morgan County, 6 p.m.

May 17

West Carter vs Elliott County, 6 p.m.

May 18

Championship, 6 p.m.

62nd District Softball at West Carter

May 16

East Carter vs West Carter, 6 p.m.

Morgan County vs Elliott County, 8 p.m.

May 18

Championship, 6 p.m.

63rd District Baseball at Russell

May 16

Raceland vs Lewis County, 6 p.m.

May 17

Greenup County vs Russell, 8 p.m.

May 18

Championship, 6 p.m.

63rd District Softball at Russell

May 16

Lewis County vs Russell, 6 p.m.

May 17

Raceland vs Greenup County, 6 p.m.

May 19

Championship, 6 p.m.

64th District Baseball at Boyd County

May 16

Boyd County vs Rose Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Ashland vs Fairview, 7:30 p.m.

May 17

Championship, 6 p.m.

64th District Softball at Boyd County

May 17

Ashland vs Fairview, 6 p.m.

May 18

Championship: Boyd County vs Ashland/Fairview winner, 6 p.m.

Regional tournaments will follow. The boys’ 10th Region tournament will be at Harrison County and starts on May 23. The girls’ 10th Region tournament is at Montgomery County and starts on May 28.

The boys’ 16th Region tournament is at Rowan County and will start on May 23. The girls’ 16th Region tournament is at Morgan County with a start date of May 23.